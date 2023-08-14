How Brad Bing's passion has given a Sporting Chance to kids for over 30 years
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Brad Bing, founder and Managing Director of Sporting Chance.
Brad Bing is the founder and Managing Director of Sporting Chance, a programme which has worked with over 250,000 children since 1990.
The Sporting Chance programme (cricket, soccer, netball and more) has over the last three decades taken sport into the townships to teach sports skills but also important life skills.
Bing pioneered inclusive sports training in rural South Africa, and has been instrumental in uplifting many youth to positions of influence and leadership, through the power of sport.
Not only have children benefited from this initiative, it's empowered and created employment opportunities for more than 17 000 coaches as well.
Some of the events under the Sporting Chance banner includes the Calypso Cricket initiative and Street Cricket, which not only provides a fun event for children, but also highlights the solution to a lack of adequate facilities in underprivileged communities.
I think I've always had that little bit of rebel in me. In other words, just get out and do it yourself. And that's what happened, 1990, September 1st.Brad Bing, founder and Managing Director - Sporting Chance
...because government the, disinvested in what they called 'non-exam subjects', it opened up the school programme for me to take all these people, these coaches I was using in the holidays, and place them into schools.Brad Bing, founder and Managing Director - Sporting Chance
We still run the coaching clinics, we still run the programmes, the individual coaching and the private coaching. And that is kind of focused on people who can afford to come down to our coaching programme, the affluent market who actually can pay.Brad Bing, founder and Managing Director - Sporting Chance
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How Brad Bing's passion has given a Sporting Chance to kids for over 30 years
