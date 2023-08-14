'We know what's where. All we need is the power' - SIU on Tembisa Hospital probe
John Perlman speaks to Jeff Wicks, News 24 Investigative Reporter, and Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson for the Special Investigating Unit.
Babita Deokaran was murdered outside her home almost two years ago after uncovering corruption at Tembisa Hospital.
The SIU found that more than R1 billion in dubious payments from the hospital was banked by networks of shell corporations.
In December 2022, the SIU made it clear that the next step was that a special proclamation needed to be signed by the president to give them powers to take the investigation further.
The president recently signed a proclamation to expand the probe into this hospital, roughly eight months later.
Wicks says that it is difficult to understand the delay in getting this proclamation signed.
This is certainly very encouraging news, it is just very sad that it has taken this long to happen.Jeff Wicks, Investigative Reporter - News 24
Kganyago says now that the proclamation has been signed, there should be a gazette out by Friday.
From this point, the SIU will be able to move very quickly as the investigation has already been completed.
We know what is where. We have all the documentation. All we need is the power so that we can move forward with the next steps.Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - Special Investigating Unit
Kganyago says that the next steps include recovering the money that was taken from Tembisa Hospital.
He adds that while this has taken some time, there were important checks and balances that needed to happen before the proclamation was signed.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : Louise McAuliffe/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Parliament looks to amend Divorce Act to include Muslim marriages
The Constitutional Court has given Parliament a June 2024 deadline to correct the divorce law.Read More
Spring is almost here! (A little earlier than usual)
Warm temperatures are expected throughout the week in Gauteng.Read More
[LISTEN] 'The R90 billion taxi industry needs the recognition that it deserves'
While the taxi association is often associated with violence, they play a critical role in South Africa's economy.Read More
Zuma prison case casts doubt on South Africa’s medical parole law
The case of former president Jacob Zuma's medical parole has highlighted some flaws in the law.Read More
[LISTEN] Tshwane applies for exemption on wage increases: ‘There is no budget’
The City of Tshwane has applied for an exemption from giving workers an annual salary increase amid a Samwu strike.Read More
How lax legislative loopholes are allowing illegal mining to thrive in SA
Eyewitness News delves deeper into the issues surrounding illegal mining in South Africa, and looks at why authorities are struggling to get a handle on the matter.Read More
Residents 'still reeling' from taxi strike as Santaco seeks urgent interdict
Santaco has accused the City of Cape Town of impounding six taxis over the weekend.Read More
Motsoaledi says SA to now demand transit visas from Pakistan nationals
This after 67 Pakistani nationals were denied entry into South Africa, following their failure to comply with immigration laws.Read More
Gerhard Ackerman gets 12 life terms for running child sex trafficking ring
Ackerman was found guilty of more than 700 charges related to running a child sex trafficking ring.Read More