'We know what's where. All we need is the power' - SIU on Tembisa Hospital probe





John Perlman speaks to Jeff Wicks, News 24 Investigative Reporter, and Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson for the Special Investigating Unit.

Babita Deokaran was murdered outside her home almost two years ago after uncovering corruption at Tembisa Hospital.

The SIU found that more than R1 billion in dubious payments from the hospital was banked by networks of shell corporations.

In December 2022, the SIU made it clear that the next step was that a special proclamation needed to be signed by the president to give them powers to take the investigation further.

The president recently signed a proclamation to expand the probe into this hospital, roughly eight months later.

Wicks says that it is difficult to understand the delay in getting this proclamation signed.

This is certainly very encouraging news, it is just very sad that it has taken this long to happen. Jeff Wicks, Investigative Reporter - News 24

Kganyago says now that the proclamation has been signed, there should be a gazette out by Friday.

From this point, the SIU will be able to move very quickly as the investigation has already been completed.

We know what is where. We have all the documentation. All we need is the power so that we can move forward with the next steps. Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - Special Investigating Unit

FILE: Tembisa Hospital. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/Eyewitness News.

Kganyago says that the next steps include recovering the money that was taken from Tembisa Hospital.

He adds that while this has taken some time, there were important checks and balances that needed to happen before the proclamation was signed.

Listen to the interview above for more.