Rand trades at its weakest level in a month against dollar, breaks through R19/$
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Nolan Wapenaar, co-chief investment officer at Anchor Capital.
The rand broke through the R19/$ mark on Monday, to trade at its weakest level in a month.
The dollar has gained almost 5% against the South African currency during this period.
According to Nolan Wapenaar, co-chief investment officer at Anchor Capital, it's not only the rand that's feeling the effects of the stronger greenback.
Concerns about the Chinese economy and a global negative environment has aided in the strengthening of the dollar.
Certainly not a comfortable period for the rand, and not a comfortable period for emerging market currencies, for risk currencies and commodity currencies.Nolan Wapenaar, co-chief investment officer - Anchor Capital
Every time a speak about the rand, it's about something that South Africa's done wrong. And this time around, it doesn't feel like it's something we've done wrong, it's unfortunately the environment is a little bit negative.Nolan Wapenaar, co-chief investment officer - Anchor Capital
The markets are not liming the news out of China. A combination of soft economic data, followed by another pretty big wobble in their property developer sector has unnerved the markets.Nolan Wapenaar, co-chief investment officer - Anchor Capital
This article first appeared on CapeTalk
