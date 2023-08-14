



Bruce Whitfield speaks to Nolan Wapenaar, co-chief investment officer at Anchor Capital.

The rand broke through the R19/$ mark on Monday, to trade at its weakest level in a month.

The dollar has gained almost 5% against the South African currency during this period.

According to Nolan Wapenaar, co-chief investment officer at Anchor Capital, it's not only the rand that's feeling the effects of the stronger greenback.

Concerns about the Chinese economy and a global negative environment has aided in the strengthening of the dollar.

Image: Gerd Altmann on Pixabay

Certainly not a comfortable period for the rand, and not a comfortable period for emerging market currencies, for risk currencies and commodity currencies. Nolan Wapenaar, co-chief investment officer - Anchor Capital

Every time a speak about the rand, it's about something that South Africa's done wrong. And this time around, it doesn't feel like it's something we've done wrong, it's unfortunately the environment is a little bit negative. Nolan Wapenaar, co-chief investment officer - Anchor Capital

The markets are not liming the news out of China. A combination of soft economic data, followed by another pretty big wobble in their property developer sector has unnerved the markets. Nolan Wapenaar, co-chief investment officer - Anchor Capital

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Rand trades at its weakest level in a month against dollar, breaks through R19/$