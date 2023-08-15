Stellenbosch University testing South Africa's first ELECTRIC minibus taxi
John Maytham speaks with Professor Thinus Booysen from the Department of Industrial Engineering at Stellenbosch University.
A team from Stellenbosch University has worked with Rham Equipment to retrofit a taxi with electric propulsion.
They are aiming to retrofit 250 000 minibus taxis in this way to create a cheaper and more environmentally friendly mode of transport.
Retrofitting, though much cheaper than buying a new electric vehicle, still costs roughly R400 000.
The average taxi should make back the investment within a year, according to Booysen.
This is where the government or maybe someone like the World Bank needs to come to the party and contribute and help us convert the fleet.Professor Thinus Booysen, Department of Industrial Engineering - Stellenbosch University
Booysen and his team are researching ways to charge batteries with renewable energy at charging stations so that it does not put additional strain on the grid.
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Stellenbosch University testing South Africa's first ELECTRIC minibus taxi
