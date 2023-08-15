Netball SA's Molokwane still assessing what went wrong at home World Cup
Netball South Africa president, Cecelia Molokwane, says that she is disappointed at how the Spar Proteas performed at the Netball World Cup and has called for moves to be made in order to professionalise the league.
Tournament hosts, South Africa, finished in sixth place, two places lower than the previous World Cup four years ago.
Speaking to broadcaster Robert Marawa on #MSW, Molokwane said they are still going over what went wrong.
I am very disappointed at the result of the tournament. We did everything we could to make them play well. I have questioned everything, even the lineups in some matches, but you can’t interfere. What makes the difference between us and other countries is that leagues are professional and those playing overseas can’t carry the team all the time in major competitions.Cecelia Molokwane, Netball South Africa President
In 2022, Netball South Africa made huge strides to move away from being an amateur sporting code towards a more semi-professional organisation, with the hopes of becoming a fully professional sport in South Africa in the near future.
They did this by signing 24 players onto the national association with new national contracts, which commenced as of 1 April 2022.
The day that corporates start believing in women’s sport is when we can make a move to professionalising. They need to take risks and it should be a national competition with teams from all over.Cecelia Molokwane, Netball South Africa President
Molokwane also spoke about the future of coach Norma Plummer, whose contract with the team expires in December.
Playing a 10-day tournament is not child’s play and at that level in front of your fans does take its toll on the players. We contracted Norma until the end of December but I have had a meeting with the coaching director and she has identified three coaches that we are looking at. We are playing Australia in October and England in December and we will take some different coaches to each of those tours. We learnt from the last time and we are trying to make the transition smoother for whoever comes in.Cecelia Molokwane, Netball South Africa President
Watch below for the full interview with Cecelia Molokwane:
This article first appeared on EWN : Netball SA's Molokwane still assessing what went wrong at home World Cup
