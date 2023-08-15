Weekend taxi impoundments fully in line with Santaco agreement – JP Smith





John Maytham interviews JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at the City of Cape Town.

After a violent eight-day stay-away, both the City and the taxi association reached an agreement that no more taxis would be impounded within the next 14 days to resolve the issues.

This past weekend, however, a number of taxis were impounded after the deal was struck.

Smith says that, while he's unclear as to whether Santaco signed the agreement document, what was agreed on has been made clear to all parties.

Serious offences which result in an immediate impoundment include:

If a car isn't roadworthy

If the driver of the vehicle doesn't have a licence

If the vehicle is operating without a licence

Smith says that the only impoundment that happened this past weekend that was outside of the agreement was an overloaded vehicle.

While he believes that an overloaded vehicle should be an offence, it's not included in the agreement.

For that reason, the vehicle was released.

A total of 14 vehicles were impounded, with one being released.

There's no confusion about what we agreed to. Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security

The rest of the impoundments are completely in line with the agreement with Santaco. Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security

