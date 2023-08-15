R33 for a (barely) large cucumber? Why cucumber prices have not been cool...





Lester Kiewit speaks to Paul Rauch (Western Cape fresh buyer for Food Lovers Market) to get an understanding of why cucumber prices are so high at the moment.

Cucumbers have recently gone from R12 to about R33 in most stores.

Why?

Rauch says there are a number of reasons cucumber prices have soared, with farmers in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Namibia fighting to produce the same product.

Another contribution to cucumber inflation is the weather. Cucumbers need sunlight to grow and lately, both cities supplying cucumbers have been experiencing cold weather with snowfall in Johannesburg.

They struggled with extreme conditions... they can't do a heck of a lot about it. Paul Rauch, Fresh buyer - Food Lovers Market

Peppers have also not escaped the price hikes.

Prices of both peppers and cucumbers might go back to the norm in three to four weeks.

