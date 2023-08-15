[WATCH] Social media divided after father smacks his daughter for twerking
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
A father smacking his daughter after finding her twerking is dividing social media.
Is this good parenting or could the father have done things differently?
One of the replies in the comment section asks where the child learned twerking.
A black father is facing backlash for popping his daughter while she was twerking. Good parenting or was he wrong? What are your thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/LIsSP3rR2z' Tamorah Shareef Muhammad (@ModestyQueen19) August 13, 2023
Some said that they do not see a problem with the father instilling discipline by smacking his daughter while twerking.
Who would object to a father doing that? I don’t see how that’s problematic' Bagel Baker (@bagel_baker3) August 13, 2023
