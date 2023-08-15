Is AI coming for music now? 3 ways AI is transforming music

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-thumbnail-702png midday-report-thumbnail-702png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Langa entrepreneur fixes appliances and status quo in male-dominated industry 30-year-old Makaziwe Mazaleni is on her way to becoming the first woman graduate in a programme dominated by men. 15 August 2023 12:17 PM
[WATCH] Dancing cop conducts traffic with vibes, bringing joy to Mzansi streets A dancing traffic cop is going viral for bringing the moves and joy to people stuck in traffic. 15 August 2023 11:30 AM
UCT dinosaur trackers make exciting discovery after taking wrong turn in Lesotho Lecturer Miengah Abrahams and team were in the region to look at a well-documented site, when they ended up on the wrong footpath. 15 August 2023 10:48 AM
View all Local
'I can't see the ANC not leading SA after the 2024 election' – Prof Matebesi DA Federal Leader, John Steenhuisen said that 2024 is going to be South Africa's Moonshot election, but is it realistic? 15 August 2023 10:15 AM
DA set to hold convention on coalition govts to drive ANC out of power in 2024 The national convention, set to be held on this week, will see around seven parties gathering to explore ways towards a moonshot p... 14 August 2023 8:58 AM
Glynnis Breytenbach (DA) on Jacob Zuma's release: 'It's a joke! A mockery!' Two months into former president Jacob Zuma's eight-month sentence, he's been granted a “special remissions” release. 11 August 2023 9:31 AM
View all Politics
Banged up abroad: Stellenbosch Bitcoin scammer caught with fake ID in Brazil In April, Johann Steynberg was fined by the US CFTC and ordered to pay $3.4 billion to the victims of his cyber crimes. 15 August 2023 9:31 AM
R33 for a (barely) large cucumber? Why cucumber prices have not been cool... Paul Rauch (Western Cape buyer for Food Lovers Market) on why cucumber prices are so high at the moment. 15 August 2023 9:07 AM
Stellenbosch University testing South Africa's first ELECTRIC minibus taxi The aim is to eventually retrofit 250 000 minibus taxis with electric engines. 15 August 2023 7:14 AM
View all Business
Plettenberg Bay’s Whale Heritage Site status a boost for tourism and wildlife Plettenberg Bay joined the list of three Whale Heritage Sites in South Africa, and seven worldwide. 15 August 2023 11:15 AM
‘I couldn’t have done this without SA’: Natasha Joubert on winning Miss SA The 26-year-old was crowned the 65th annual Miss SA on 13 August. 15 August 2023 10:43 AM
[WATCH] Social media divided after father smacks his daughter for twerking How do you instil discipline in your children? 15 August 2023 9:55 AM
View all Lifestyle
Netball SA's Molokwane still assessing what went wrong at home World Cup Tournament hosts, South Africa, finished in sixth place, two places lower than the previous World Cup four years ago. 15 August 2023 5:56 AM
Man City the team to beat again this season: Gerry Cox Manchester City looked at their ominous best from the first whistle, with the defending champions looking to claim the title for a... 15 August 2023 5:50 AM
Coach Desiree Ellis believes Banyana could've gone all the way at World Cup Coach Desiree Ellis says the World Cup trophy was ‘there for the taking’. 14 August 2023 9:33 AM
View all Sport
Is AI coming for music now? 3 ways AI is transforming music Musicians and producers can already utilise AI to realistically reproduce the sound of any instrument or voice imaginable. 15 August 2023 9:52 AM
Happy 51st birthday, Ben Affleck! We look back at his 15 best movie roles From leading man to butt kicking superhero, Ben Affleck has done it all! 15 August 2023 9:19 AM
Popular local funnyman revealed as 'Elephant' on Masked Singer SA quarter finals Audiences just loved performances by this local comedian and TV personality on the television singing show. 14 August 2023 1:52 PM
View all Entertainment
'Your duty is done': Last Royal Navy veteran from Dunkirk has died at age 102 Lawrence Churcher, who fought during the Second World War, died just days short of his 103rd birthday. 15 August 2023 12:09 PM
China's economic woes: Major property developer facing BILLIONS in losses China is facing economic problems as a property giant warns of a multibillion-dollar loss for the first half of the year. 14 August 2023 2:38 PM
Poland ups defence on its border with Russian ally Belarus Poland has increased its defences amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. 14 August 2023 1:57 PM
View all World
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
HRW says Zimbabwe elections cannot be free or fair: 'Depressing news' Zimbabweans will head to the polls to vote for a president later this month, but these elections may not be free or fair. 8 August 2023 12:16 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done. 10 August 2023 6:28 AM
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday. 9 August 2023 9:08 PM
Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women’s Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler. 9 August 2023 8:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Is AI coming for music now? 3 ways AI is transforming music

15 August 2023 9:52 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Artificial Intelligence
The Conversation

Musicians and producers can already utilise AI to realistically reproduce the sound of any instrument or voice imaginable.

This article is published courtesy of The Conversation and Jason Palamara, an Assistant Professor of Music Technology from Indiana University.

Each fall, I begin my course on the intersection of music and artificial intelligence by asking my students if they’re concerned about AI’s role in composing or producing music.

So far, the question has always elicited a resounding “yes.”

Their fears can be summed up in a sentence: AI will create a world where music is plentiful, but musicians get cast aside.

In the upcoming semester, I’m anticipating a discussion about Paul McCartney, who in June 2023 announced that he and a team of audio engineers had used machine learning to uncover a “lost” vocal track of John Lennon by separating the instruments from a demo recording.

RELATED: THE BEATLES SET TO RELEASE ONE NEW ‘FINAL’ SONG, WITH THE HELP OF AI

But resurrecting the voices of long-dead artists is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of what’s possible – and what’s already being done.

In an interview, McCartney admitted that AI represents a “scary” but “exciting” future for music. To me, his mix of consternation and exhilaration is spot on.

Here are three ways AI is changing the way music gets made – each of which could threaten human musicians in various ways:

1) Song composition

Many programs can already generate music with a simple prompt from the user, such as “Electronic Dance with a Warehouse Groove.”

Fully generative apps train AI models on extensive databases of existing music. This enables them to learn musical structures, harmonies, melodies, rhythms, dynamics, timbres and form, and generate new content that stylistically matches the material in the database.

There are many examples of these kinds of apps. But the most successful ones, like Boomy, allow nonmusicians to generate music and then post the AI-generated results on Spotify to earn money. Spotify recently removed many of these Boomy-generated tracks, claiming that this would protect human artists’ rights and royalties.

The two companies quickly came to an agreement that allowed Boomy to re-upload the tracks. But the algorithms powering these apps still have a troubling ability to infringe upon existing copyright, which might go unnoticed by most users. After all, basing new music on a data set of existing music is bound to cause noticeable similarities between the music in the data set and the generated content.

Furthermore, streaming services like Spotify and Amazon Music are naturally incentivized to develop their own AI music-generation technology. Spotify, for instance, pays 70% of the revenue of each stream to the artist who created it. If the company could generate that music with its own algorithms, it could cut human artists out of the equation altogether.

Over time, this could mean more money for giant streaming services, less money for musicians – and a less human approach to making music.

2) Mixing and mastering

Machine-learning-enabled apps that help musicians balance all of the instruments and clean up the audio in a song – what’s known as mixing and mastering – are valuable tools for those who lack the experience, skill or resources to pull off professional-sounding tracks.

Over the past decade, AI’s integration into music production has revolutionized how music is mixed and mastered. AI-driven apps like Landr, Cryo Mix and iZotope’s Neutron can automatically analyze tracks, balance audio levels and remove noise.

These technologies streamline the production process, allowing musicians and producers to focus on the creative aspects of their work and leave some of the technical drudgery to AI.

While these apps undoubtedly take some work away from professional mixers and producers, they also allow professionals to quickly complete less lucrative jobs, such as mixing or mastering for a local band, and focus on high-paying commissions that require more finesse. These apps also allow musicians to produce more professional-sounding work without involving an audio engineer they can’t afford.

3) Instrumental and vocal reproduction

Using “tone transfer” algorithms via apps like Mawf, musicians can transform the sound of one instrument into another.

Thai musician and engineer Yaboi Hanoi’s song “Enter Demons & Gods,” which won the third international AI Song Contest in 2022, was unique in that it was influenced not only by Thai mythology but also by the sounds of native Thai musical instruments, which have a non-Western system of intonation. One of the most technically exciting aspects of Yaboi Hanoi’s entry was the reproduction of a traditional Thai woodwind instrument – the pi naiwhich was resynthesized to perform the track.

A variant of this technology lies at the core of the Vocaloid voice synthesis software, which allows users to produce convincingly human vocal tracks with swappable voices.

Unsavoury applications of this technique are popping up outside of the musical realm. For example, AI voice swapping has been used to scam people out of money.

But musicians and producers can already use it to realistically reproduce the sound of any instrument or voice imaginable. The downside, of course, is that this technology can rob instrumentalists of the opportunity to perform on a recorded track.

AI's Wild West Moments

While I applaud Yaboi Hanoi’s victory, I have to wonder if it will encourage musicians to use AI to fake a cultural connection where none exists.

In 2021, Capitol Music Group made headlines by signing an “AI rapper” that had been given the avatar of a Black male cyborg, but which was really the work of Factory New non-Black software engineers. The backlash was swift, with the record label roundly excoriated for blatant cultural appropriation.

But AI musical cultural appropriation is easier to stumble into than you might think. With the extraordinary size of songs and samples that comprise the data sets used by apps like Boomy – see the open source “Million Song Dataset” for a sense of the scale – there’s a good chance that a user may unwittingly upload a newly generated track that pulls from a culture that isn’t their own, or cribs from an artist in a way that too closely mimics the original. Worse still, it won’t always be clear who is to blame for the offence, and current U.S. copyright laws are contradictory and woefully inadequate for the task of regulating these issues.

These are all topics that have come up in my own class, which has allowed me to at least inform my students of the dangers of unchecked AI and how to best avoid these pitfalls.

At the same time, at the end of each fall semester, I’ll again ask my students if they’re concerned about an AI takeover of music. At that point, and with a whole semester’s experience investigating these technologies, most of them say they’re excited to see how the technology will evolve and where the field will go.

Some dark possibilities do lie ahead for humanity and AI. Still, at least in the realm of musical AI, there is cause for some optimism – assuming the pitfalls are avoided.


This article first appeared on KFM : Is AI coming for music now? 3 ways AI is transforming music




15 August 2023 9:52 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Artificial Intelligence
The Conversation

More from Entertainment

American actor and filmmaker, Ben Affleck. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore

Happy 51st birthday, Ben Affleck! We look back at his 15 best movie roles

15 August 2023 9:19 AM

From leading man to butt kicking superhero, Ben Affleck has done it all!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Popular local funnyman revealed as 'Elephant' on Masked Singer SA quarter finals

14 August 2023 1:52 PM

Audiences just loved performances by this local comedian and TV personality on the television singing show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Actress Thuso Mbedu. Picture: @jveloz/Instagram

Thuso Mbedu shines as first-ever L'Oréal Paris Sub-Saharan African ambassador

14 August 2023 11:10 AM

The local actress said "words are failing me" at a L'Oréal Paris event in Jozi over the weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from @pabloruizzx on Instagram

Tom Cruise as the next Green Lantern... perfect or a Mission Impossible?

14 August 2023 9:45 AM

Artist Pablo Ruiz sparked fans' interest in seeing Cruise in one of his most requested superhero roles through art on Instagram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Gage Skidmore

Happy 57th birthday, Halle Berry!

14 August 2023 8:30 AM

Catwoman turns 57 today - take a trip down memory lane to celebrate some of her most iconic roles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAMA-winning songstress Claire Phillips in studio with Sara-Jayne Makwala King

SAMA-winner Claire Phillips on healing and her new song 'Amongst the Stars'

12 August 2023 6:40 PM

Claire Phillips and Sara-Jane Makwala King talk their hearts out on Weekend Breakfast, with Claire also performing live in studio.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will Linley on love, finding 'the one' and new single 'Gracie'

12 August 2023 2:20 PM

The young Cape Town muso chats to Carl Wastie about the inspiration behind his new track and finding that still-faceless 'Gracie'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Throwing things on stage is bad concert etiquette, but it’s not a new trend

11 August 2023 2:49 PM

Objects are often thrown at musicians by fans who have generated condemnation on both mainstream and social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Radio reigns supreme over television and the internet in SA

11 August 2023 10:59 AM

Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish reports that radio is the number one medium in South Africa right now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf.com

Happy 50th birthday hip-hop!

11 August 2023 8:45 AM

Hip-hop celebrates its 50th birthday today (11 August)! Let's celebrate with some of the most popular hits in the genre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Social media divided after father smacks his daughter for twerking

Lifestyle

UCT dinosaur trackers make exciting discovery after taking wrong turn in Lesotho

Local

‘I couldn’t have done this without SA’: Natasha Joubert on winning Miss SA

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Babita Deokaran murder: Accused set to enter plea agreement

15 August 2023 1:18 PM

McKenzie: PA willing to not go with ANC, as long as DA also signs a declaration

15 August 2023 1:10 PM

Arms deal: Zuma's lawyers & State set for case management meeting with judge

15 August 2023 11:33 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA