Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-thumbnail-702png midday-report-thumbnail-702png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Langa entrepreneur fixes appliances and status quo in male-dominated industry 30-year-old Makaziwe Mazaleni is on her way to becoming the first woman graduate in a programme dominated by men. 15 August 2023 12:17 PM
[WATCH] Dancing cop conducts traffic with vibes, bringing joy to Mzansi streets A dancing traffic cop is going viral for bringing the moves and joy to people stuck in traffic. 15 August 2023 11:30 AM
UCT dinosaur trackers make exciting discovery after taking wrong turn in Lesotho Lecturer Miengah Abrahams and team were in the region to look at a well-documented site, when they ended up on the wrong footpath. 15 August 2023 10:48 AM
View all Local
'I can't see the ANC not leading SA after the 2024 election' – Prof Matebesi DA Federal Leader, John Steenhuisen said that 2024 is going to be South Africa's Moonshot election, but is it realistic? 15 August 2023 10:15 AM
DA set to hold convention on coalition govts to drive ANC out of power in 2024 The national convention, set to be held on this week, will see around seven parties gathering to explore ways towards a moonshot p... 14 August 2023 8:58 AM
Glynnis Breytenbach (DA) on Jacob Zuma's release: 'It's a joke! A mockery!' Two months into former president Jacob Zuma's eight-month sentence, he's been granted a “special remissions” release. 11 August 2023 9:31 AM
View all Politics
Banged up abroad: Stellenbosch Bitcoin scammer caught with fake ID in Brazil In April, Johann Steynberg was fined by the US CFTC and ordered to pay $3.4 billion to the victims of his cyber crimes. 15 August 2023 9:31 AM
R33 for a (barely) large cucumber? Why cucumber prices have not been cool... Paul Rauch (Western Cape buyer for Food Lovers Market) on why cucumber prices are so high at the moment. 15 August 2023 9:07 AM
Stellenbosch University testing South Africa's first ELECTRIC minibus taxi The aim is to eventually retrofit 250 000 minibus taxis with electric engines. 15 August 2023 7:14 AM
View all Business
Plettenberg Bay’s Whale Heritage Site status a boost for tourism and wildlife Plettenberg Bay joined the list of three Whale Heritage Sites in South Africa, and seven worldwide. 15 August 2023 11:15 AM
‘I couldn’t have done this without SA’: Natasha Joubert on winning Miss SA The 26-year-old was crowned the 65th annual Miss SA on 13 August. 15 August 2023 10:43 AM
[WATCH] Social media divided after father smacks his daughter for twerking How do you instil discipline in your children? 15 August 2023 9:55 AM
View all Lifestyle
Netball SA's Molokwane still assessing what went wrong at home World Cup Tournament hosts, South Africa, finished in sixth place, two places lower than the previous World Cup four years ago. 15 August 2023 5:56 AM
Man City the team to beat again this season: Gerry Cox Manchester City looked at their ominous best from the first whistle, with the defending champions looking to claim the title for a... 15 August 2023 5:50 AM
Coach Desiree Ellis believes Banyana could've gone all the way at World Cup Coach Desiree Ellis says the World Cup trophy was ‘there for the taking’. 14 August 2023 9:33 AM
View all Sport
Is AI coming for music now? 3 ways AI is transforming music Musicians and producers can already utilise AI to realistically reproduce the sound of any instrument or voice imaginable. 15 August 2023 9:52 AM
Happy 51st birthday, Ben Affleck! We look back at his 15 best movie roles From leading man to butt kicking superhero, Ben Affleck has done it all! 15 August 2023 9:19 AM
Popular local funnyman revealed as 'Elephant' on Masked Singer SA quarter finals Audiences just loved performances by this local comedian and TV personality on the television singing show. 14 August 2023 1:52 PM
View all Entertainment
'Your duty is done': Last Royal Navy veteran from Dunkirk has died at age 102 Lawrence Churcher, who fought during the Second World War, died just days short of his 103rd birthday. 15 August 2023 12:09 PM
China's economic woes: Major property developer facing BILLIONS in losses China is facing economic problems as a property giant warns of a multibillion-dollar loss for the first half of the year. 14 August 2023 2:38 PM
Poland ups defence on its border with Russian ally Belarus Poland has increased its defences amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. 14 August 2023 1:57 PM
View all World
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
HRW says Zimbabwe elections cannot be free or fair: 'Depressing news' Zimbabweans will head to the polls to vote for a president later this month, but these elections may not be free or fair. 8 August 2023 12:16 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done. 10 August 2023 6:28 AM
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday. 9 August 2023 9:08 PM
Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women’s Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler. 9 August 2023 8:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

'I can't see the ANC not leading SA after the 2024 election' – Prof Matebesi

15 August 2023 10:15 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
African National Congress (ANC)
moonshot pact

DA Federal Leader, John Steenhuisen said that 2024 is going to be South Africa's Moonshot election, but is it realistic?

Africa Melane interviews Prof Sethulego Matebesi, Political Analyst and Sociologist from the University of the Free State.

On Monday, DA Federal Leader John Steenhuisen gave a speech on the multi-party National Convention that will take place on Wednesday and Thursday.

In this speech, he said that 2024 is going to be South Africa’s Moonshot election that will unseat the African National Congress (ANC) from power and replace it with a new pact government 'composed of like-minded opposition parties'.

But, is this realistic?

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen addresses a media briefing on 5 July 2023. Picture: Democratic Alliance
Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen addresses a media briefing on 5 July 2023. Picture: Democratic Alliance

RELATED: Moonshot pact must be 'owned by the people of SA' - DA's Steenhuisen

RELATED: DA's Moonshot pact signatory Spectrum on why the alliance is way forward for SA

RELATED: DA set to hold convention on coalition govts to drive ANC out of power in 2024

Matebesi says he doesn't believe that opposition parties will buy into the agreement.

For those that do join the DA's moonshot pact, he says that they need to act in the interest of South Africans.

While Matebesi says that an opposition pack led by the DA going forward could be good for the country, he doesn't see a future where South Africa is not led by the ANC.

Our opposition parties are at its weakest.

Prof Sethulego Matebesi, Political Analyst and Sociologist – University of the Free State

It's such a messy situation.

Prof Sethulego Matebesi, Political Analyst and Sociologist – University of the Free State

I can't see that the ANC will not continue to lead South Africa after the 2024 election.

Prof Sethulego Matebesi, Political Analyst and Sociologist – University of the Free State

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'I can't see the ANC not leading SA after the 2024 election' – Prof Matebesi




15 August 2023 10:15 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
African National Congress (ANC)
moonshot pact

More from Politics

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen addresses a media briefing on 5 July 2023. Picture: Democratic Alliance

DA set to hold convention on coalition govts to drive ANC out of power in 2024

14 August 2023 8:58 AM

The national convention, set to be held on this week, will see around seven parties gathering to explore ways towards a moonshot pact that could possibly drive the ANC out of power, should it fail to reach 50% of the voter share at the 2024 general elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma and Advocate Dali Mpofu at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 20 March 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Glynnis Breytenbach (DA) on Jacob Zuma's release: 'It's a joke! A mockery!'

11 August 2023 9:31 AM

Two months into former president Jacob Zuma's eight-month sentence, he's been granted a “special remissions” release.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aged hands counting coins. Picture: Pixabay

'Millions of people living desperate lives in rural SA, and govt doesn't care?'

10 August 2023 9:32 PM

'Despite grinding poverty, the ANC prefers ideological rhetoric to investment' writes Peter Bruce in a powerful column for Business Day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Firefighters extinguished a bus that was set alight in Cape Town on 7 August 2023. The bus was one of four that were torched on the day in violence linked to a taxi strike. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter

[LISTEN] Ebrahim Rasool says taxi strike is failure of applying law 'equitably'

10 August 2023 10:38 AM

The African National Congress believes the taxi strike a deliberate political strategy of the Democratic Alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ liudmilachernetska/123rf.com

Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem

9 August 2023 9:08 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Firefighters extinguished a bus that was set alight in Cape Town on 7 August 2023. The bus was one of four that were torched on the day in violence linked to a taxi strike. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter

Worries about food security as CPT taxi strike hits retailers on all fronts

8 August 2023 8:15 PM

The Consumer Goods Council of SA is concerned about the impact of the taxi strike on the retail sector and their customers. It's urged SANTACO and the WC government to find an amicable way to resolve the impasse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Senior Prince of the Zulu Nation and former leader of the IFP, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, commemorating King Shaka's Day Celebration near the grave of the great Zulu King Shaka at Kwadukuza, on September 24, 2019. Picture: RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP

Steenhuisen on Buthelezi's health: 'We need a statesman of his stature'

8 August 2023 7:48 AM

The DA leader said that he was concerned about IFP founding president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A cargo ship called Lady R, which is owned by Russia, reportedly left Simon's Town navy base in December 2022. Picture: Vessel Finder

[LISTEN] Findings reveal that Lady R didn't load South African weapons to Russia

7 August 2023 10:49 AM

But suspicions around the manner in which the vessel docked in Simon's Town remains an issue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Leaders and representatives of political parties attend the National Dialogue on Coalition Governments in Cape Town on 4 August 2023. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter

Some parties walk out of National Dialogue on Coalition Governments

7 August 2023 8:09 AM

This weekend’s National Dialogue on Coalition Governments didn’t go so smoothly, with some opposition parties objecting and staging a walkout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen addresses a media briefing on 5 July 2023. Picture: Democratic Alliance

DA's Steenhuisen refutes claims of deal with ANC to sideline minority parties

7 August 2023 7:16 AM

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has refuted claims suggesting his party is rubbing shoulders with the African National Congress (ANC) to sideline minority parties from holding positions of influence through coalitions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Social media divided after father smacks his daughter for twerking

Lifestyle

UCT dinosaur trackers make exciting discovery after taking wrong turn in Lesotho

Local

‘I couldn’t have done this without SA’: Natasha Joubert on winning Miss SA

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Babita Deokaran murder: Accused set to enter plea agreement

15 August 2023 1:18 PM

McKenzie: PA willing to not go with ANC, as long as DA also signs a declaration

15 August 2023 1:10 PM

Arms deal: Zuma's lawyers & State set for case management meeting with judge

15 August 2023 11:33 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA