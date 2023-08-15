'I can't see the ANC not leading SA after the 2024 election' – Prof Matebesi
Africa Melane interviews Prof Sethulego Matebesi, Political Analyst and Sociologist from the University of the Free State.
On Monday, DA Federal Leader John Steenhuisen gave a speech on the multi-party National Convention that will take place on Wednesday and Thursday.
In this speech, he said that 2024 is going to be South Africa’s Moonshot election that will unseat the African National Congress (ANC) from power and replace it with a new pact government 'composed of like-minded opposition parties'.
But, is this realistic?
Matebesi says he doesn't believe that opposition parties will buy into the agreement.
For those that do join the DA's moonshot pact, he says that they need to act in the interest of South Africans.
While Matebesi says that an opposition pack led by the DA going forward could be good for the country, he doesn't see a future where South Africa is not led by the ANC.
Our opposition parties are at its weakest.Prof Sethulego Matebesi, Political Analyst and Sociologist – University of the Free State
It's such a messy situation.Prof Sethulego Matebesi, Political Analyst and Sociologist – University of the Free State
I can't see that the ANC will not continue to lead South Africa after the 2024 election.Prof Sethulego Matebesi, Political Analyst and Sociologist – University of the Free State
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
