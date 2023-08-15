Banged up abroad: Stellenbosch Bitcoin scammer caught with fake ID in Brazil
MyBroadband Editor Jan Vermeulen joins Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show to give an update on the case of Mirror Trading International (MTI) CEO Johann Steynberg.
The South African businessman man behind a multi-billion rand bitcoin trading scam has been found guilty by a court in Brazil, but NOT for the crimes of which many who fell victim to his shady dealings would like to see him convicted.
Cornelius Johannes Steynberg (who also goes by Johann Steynberg and Joe Steyn) is a South African businessman from Stellenbosch who has been dubbed as the 'mastermind' behind the 'biggest crypto pyramid scheme' through his business Mirror Trading International (MTI).
According to MyBroadband, MTI was a ''Bitcoin-based network marketing scam that began in South Africa and drew in members worldwide."
Steynberg travelled to Brazil in 2020 and disappeared soon after.
In April, Steynberg was fined by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas and ordered to pay $3.4 billion (about R62.5 billion) to the victims of his cyber crimes.
[Police] picked him up after he flashed an allegedly forged ID document, which is a crime in Brazil.Jan Vermeulen, Editor - Mybroadband
Steynberg lived in a fairly unknown part of Brazil and was in relationships with two women.
Upon his arrest, Steynberg denied any knowledge of using fake IDs found by police at his residence, but allegedly said he had them because his life was in danger in South Africa.
He's in a prison in a city called Goiânia in a state called Goiás.Jan Vermeulen, Editor - Mybroadband
The defence alleges that there was no Interpol notice, and there are no warrants of arrest for him.Jan Vermeulen, Editor - Mybroadband
HRELATED: Pyramid Schemes 101 (and how to avoid other scams you may not know about)
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/artmagination/artmagination1902/artmagination190200067/117098419-cracked-bitcoin-coin-on-south-african-flag-bad-bitcoin-condition-in-south-africa-concept-3d-renderin.jpg
More from Local
Langa entrepreneur fixes appliances and status quo in male-dominated industry
30-year-old Makaziwe Mazaleni is on her way to becoming the first woman graduate in a programme dominated by men.Read More
[WATCH] Dancing cop conducts traffic with vibes, bringing joy to Mzansi streets
A dancing traffic cop is going viral for bringing the moves and joy to people stuck in traffic.Read More
UCT dinosaur trackers make exciting discovery after taking wrong turn in Lesotho
Lecturer Miengah Abrahams and team were in the region to look at a well-documented site, when they ended up on the wrong footpath.Read More
A R170K trek to Swiss Championship for Robertson High School's tug-o-war team
It's a race against time as Robertson High needs R170K to get to the tug-o-war World Championships in Switzerland by 28 August.Read More
Weekend taxi impoundments fully in line with Santaco agreement – JP Smith
This past weekend, a number of taxis were impounded after a deal was struck with the City of Cape Town and Santaco.Read More
[WATCH] Should all old cars be destroyed?
Back in 1936, Cape Town authorities decided that old cars are unsafe and that those over a certain age must be destroyed.Read More
Stellenbosch University testing South Africa's first ELECTRIC minibus taxi
The aim is to eventually retrofit 250 000 minibus taxis with electric engines.Read More
Courts sent clear message with Gerhard Ackerman's sentences - WMACA
The Johannesburg High Court found Ackerman guilty of more than 700 charges related to running a child sex ring, back in April and he was sentenced to life 12 times over on Monday.Read More
'We know what's where. All we need is the power' - SIU on Tembisa Hospital probe
The Special Investigating Unit found massive maladministration and corruption at Tembisa Hospital after whistleblower Babita Deokaran was killed.Read More
More from Business
R33 for a (barely) large cucumber? Why cucumber prices have not been cool...
Paul Rauch (Western Cape buyer for Food Lovers Market) on why cucumber prices are so high at the moment.Read More
Stellenbosch University testing South Africa's first ELECTRIC minibus taxi
The aim is to eventually retrofit 250 000 minibus taxis with electric engines.Read More
How Brad Bing's passion has given a Sporting Chance to kids for over 30 years
Sporting Chance founder Brad Bing shares the story behind the programme which has contributed to the lives of over 250 000 SA children.Read More
WhatsApp calls are giving mobile operators a run for their money
WhatsApp voice calling is becoming increasingly popular in South Africa, at the expense of mobile operators.Read More
Rand trades at its weakest level in a month against dollar, breaks through R19/$
Concerns about the Chinese economy and a global negative environment has aided in the strengthening of the dollar.Read More
MTN to sell minority stake of its R100bn fintech business to Mastercard
The mobile carrier's fintech business recorded a 37% increase in transactions in the first six months of the year, thanks to it's 61 million active customers.Read More
SA imports $2.5 bn worth of solar panels, lithium-ion batteries and inverters
This has raised questions about why none of the equipment is being produced locally, especially when we have the necessary resources.Read More
China's economic woes: Major property developer facing BILLIONS in losses
China is facing economic problems as a property giant warns of a multibillion-dollar loss for the first half of the year.Read More
[LISTEN] 'The R90 billion taxi industry needs the recognition that it deserves'
While the taxi association is often associated with violence, they play a critical role in South Africa's economy.Read More