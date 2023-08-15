A R170K trek to Swiss Championship for Robertson High School's tug-o-war team
Lester Kiewit speaks to Anton Gerber about Robertson High School's tug-o-war team heading to the World Championships on 28 August, provided that the team raises the outstanding R170K needed to get there.
Listen to the conversation below.
Yes, South Africa has a national tug-o-war team and they come from Robertson High School.
They were invited to participate at the World Championships in Switzerland on 28 August, where they will compete against 14 other teams from around the world.
Gerber says there are about 503 children at Robertson High School with 38 kids taking part in tug-o-war, with about 2000 children participating in the sport, nationally.
The team is made up of eight members with a mixed team of four girls and four boys who qualify based on weight - each team member weighs about 65 kilograms and they participate in the 520 kilograms combined category.
Gerber says that the team has worked hard over the past three years to get championship ready.
Because this is a marginal sport that doesn't get much mainstream coverage, local or corporate financial support - the team calls on the public for assistance.
The team has done multiple funding events to raise the R500K to get to the World Championships in Switzerland but they're short by R170K - which they need in less than two weeks.
If you can help get them to Switzerland, contribute by emailing: admin@robbie.co.za.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : A R170K trek to Swiss Championship for Robertson High School's tug-o-war team
