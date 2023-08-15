‘I couldn’t have done this without SA’: Natasha Joubert on winning Miss SA
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Miss South African 2023, Natasha Joubert.
Natasha Joubert says she is still riding a blissful high after she was crowned Miss South Africa 2023.
Second time was the charm for the 26-year-old on 13 August at the 65th annual pageant in Pretoria.
While this was her second time entering the pageant, it was a completely different experience.
Joubert says this is a completely ‘new Natasha’ as she has grown so much since her first entry in 2020.
Two years ago, Joubert made it to the top three and went on to represent SA at the 2021 Miss Universe competition.
I think even just hearing that I had that second chance at something that I wanted to show on that stage to people. I really hope the resilience showed and that people could take inspiration from that.Natasha Joubert, Miss South Africa 2023
She adds that this victory was not hers alone, but a joint effort with not only her friends and family but the country in its entirety.
I couldn’t have done this without South Africa, and it's not only just Sunday night, it was something that led up since Miss Universe… I think if it wasn’t for their encouragement, I wouldn’t have had the courage to come back.Natasha Joubert, Miss South Africa 2023
Joubert is a proven hard worker, running her own fashion brand with her mother, who she says will be taking over the reins while she focuses on her duties as Miss SA.
The new queen says she looks forward to making an impact.
Scroll above to listen to the interview
