[WATCH] Dancing cop conducts traffic with vibes, bringing joy to Mzansi streets
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman who reports on trending online news including a dancing traffic cop bringing the vibe to the intersection he directs.
Skip to 9:00 for this one.
Friedman says that Mzansi can't get enough of a Gqeberha traffic cop who dances at the intersection he controls during traffic.
The cop who's yet to be identified has gone viral on social media for spreading "joy" and bringing the vibe to traffic - something most motorists dread daily.
Watch the video, originally posted by @queensebamakwabe on TikTok.
@queensebamakwabe Morning made🙏🏼😂#SAMA28 #trafficcontrol #fyp #greenscreen ♬ One Step At A Time (as made famous by Jordin Sparks) - The Hit Masters
A reminder from the comments section of the video was that this is the kind of people who need to be celebrated in South Africa because they're reminders that we can do and be better, says Friedman.
Despite all the depressing news and the situation we've had with the taxis when you look at that [the dancing traffic cop] you can smile and go - there is hope, surely.Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barb's Wire
Friedman also points out the unique characteristics of South Africans who bring crazy joy during turbulent times.
There's just something about South Africa and when you watch this cop, you're reminded of the personality of most South Africans and how we bring this crazy joy to moments and you don't really see this anywhere else in the world.Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barb's Wire
Ah, with a cop like this in every part of the county, we would sit in traffic (happily).
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Dancing cop conducts traffic with vibes, bringing joy to Mzansi streets
