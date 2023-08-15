Plettenberg Bay’s Whale Heritage Site status a boost for tourism and wildlife





Africa Melane speaks to Plett Tourism CEO, Patty Butterworth.

The picturesque coastal town on the Garden Route was awarded Whale Heritage Site status in June by the World Cetacean Alliance.

Plettenberg Bay joined the list of three Whale Heritage Sites in South Africa, along with The Bluff and Algoa Bay.

There are only seven fully accredited worldwide.

It's very exciting because one of our (tourism) main focuses is to maintain the sustainability of our natural resources, which have been birthed and given to us by mother nature. Patty Butterworth, CEO – Plett Tourism

The area has a wide diversity of ocean wildlife, including iconic species like Humpback Whales, Southern Right Whales, Bryde’s Whales, Killer Whales (Orcas) and Indo-Pacific Bottlenose Dolphins.

Butterworth says since the pandemic, travellers have a newfound appreciation for the outdoors and nature - great for our health and tourism.

These are things that have been around for hundreds and thousands of years and not only is it good for our health, it makes us appreciate who we are. Patty Butterworth, CEO – Plett Tourism

For more information about Plettenberg Bay’s nature offerings, visit www.plett-tourism.co.za

