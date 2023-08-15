Could the DA ditch the moonshot pact for an ANC coalition?
Clarence Ford speaks to Professor Ntsikelelo Breakfast, political analyst.
The moonshot pact involves a number of political parties working together to try and keep an ANC/EFF coalition out of government.
However, some parties involved are concerned about the DA deserting the pact.
They want the party to sign a memorandum promising not to enter into a coalition with the ANC.
Breakfast says that a coalition between the DA and the ANC would be a challenging one to make work as the parties have fundamental differences in their policies.
One of these is they have deeply different ideas of what transformation would look like.
There has been much speculation that the ANC will not achieve an outright majority in the next elections which could push them to join some kind of coalition.
The possibility that they might lose power is not farfetched.Professor Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political Analyst
One of their options would be to work side by side with the DA.Professor Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political Analyst
