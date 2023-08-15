Koeberg Chief Officer confident Unit 1 will be operational from 3 November
Lester Kiewit interviews Keith Featherstone, Koeberg Chief Nuclear Officer.
It seems that a dark future is headed our way as Eskom engages in several disputes with a French contractor regarding the updates of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station.
The life extension of the plant is critical in managing the country's energy crisis, and unless it replaces three steam developers in each of the plant's units, the life of the plant will not be extended for an additional 20 years.
Koeberg provides roughly 2000 MW of power and having both units offline could bring further damage to the country's already-crippling energy crisis.
RELATED: Delay in bringing Koeberg Unit 1 online is 'pushing SA into a corner'
RELATED: Koeberg's chief nuclear officer gives insight into plant's planned maintenance
Maintenance is underway to ensure that the plant can supply the Western Cape with power as an essential generating asset, confirms Featherstone.
He adds that they're more confident in the future of the plant with Unit 1 expected to be commercially available from 3 November.
Meanwhile, Unit 2 will be decommissioned on 7 November.
The latest date by when we are confident the unit will be back is 3 November.Keith Featherstone, Chief Nuclear Officer – Koeberg Nuclear Power Plant
The work that we're doing, is the work that we have to do...We cannot afford not to have Koeberg available.Keith Featherstone, Chief Nuclear Officer – Koeberg Nuclear Power Plant
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Koeberg Chief Officer confident Unit 1 will be operational from 3 November
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_56386538_the-koeberg-nuclear-power-station-north-of-cape-town-south-africa-april-2016-koeberg-the-only-nuclea.html
More from Local
Durban rates payment boycott: Expect more of this in SA says Outa
Poor service delivery is at the heart of the action, launched by civic and community organisations in the eThekwini Metro. The mayor's warned it's illegal to withhold payments for rates and services.Read More
Court orders health department to disclose Covid-19 vaccine contracts
Several vaccine contacts were signed during the height of the pandemic, but very few details of these deals have been shared.Read More
Gift of the Givers launch Butterworth food program to relieve 'dire situation'
Gift of the Givers has decided to launch a program to provide food to a village in Butterworth.Read More
[LISTEN] Solly Msimanga's journey from private sector to political leader
Gauteng DA Solly Msimanga was hanging out in studio with Thabo Shole-Mashao.Read More
Pistorius claims he is eligible for parole, takes fight to the ConCourt
Oscar Pistorius has asked the constitutional court to declare that he is eligible for parole.Read More
Ayepyep lounge 'temporarily' closes doors amid gangsterism and extortion claims
The Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge in Cape Town is calling on the government and police for immediate intervention.Read More
[WATCH] Social media users left in stitches as SAPS training video goes viral
"This is so funny. Looks like a scene from Police Academy," said one social media user.Read More
Moonshot Pact: Freedom Front Plus wants to 'cast the net wider'
The Moonshot Pact convention has brought together opposition parties for a series of talks at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park.Read More
Convict Oscar Pistorius taking fight for parole to ConCourt
Pistorius is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence for the 2013 murder of his model girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, who he shot through the bathroom door of his Pretoria East home on Valentine’s Day that year.Read More
More from Business
Exxaro builds cash pile towards shaping 'formidable' renewable energy business
Exxaro Resources posted its half-year results, which show profits falling along with coal prices. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Nombasa Tsengwa.Read More
Durban rates payment boycott: Expect more of this in SA says Outa
Poor service delivery is at the heart of the action, launched by civic and community organisations in the eThekwini Metro. The mayor's warned it's illegal to withhold payments for rates and services.Read More
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account?
A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through it, was linked to his profile. Wendy Knowler tells the story.Read More
Standard Bank posts profit jump, but high interest rates could start backfiring
High interest rates tend to benefit banks at the beginning of a hiking cycle, by helping to offset rising bad loans.Read More
How did a Boksburg accountant steal R500m from employer, gambling away millions?
The story of Hildegard Steenkamp's fraud and lavish lifestyle has been playing out in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court.Read More
Takealot pilots 1-hour delivery service in CPT, before expanding
Takealot.com is trialling its 1-hour on-demand delivery service TakealotNow in Cape Town's northern suburbs.Read More
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad
The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert.Read More
Report shows how consultants pillaged the state & 'we're still ceding control'
The investigative report by Open Secrets has been revealed exclusively by the Financial Mail - editor Rob Rose talks to Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Standard Bank’s Why She Leads highlights the importance of women leadership
John Perlman speaks to Standard Bank’s Sharon Brighton about the Why She Leads campaign and its importance beyond Women's Month.Read More