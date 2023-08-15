Koeberg Chief Officer confident Unit 1 will be operational from 3 November





Lester Kiewit interviews Keith Featherstone, Koeberg Chief Nuclear Officer.

It seems that a dark future is headed our way as Eskom engages in several disputes with a French contractor regarding the updates of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station.

The life extension of the plant is critical in managing the country's energy crisis, and unless it replaces three steam developers in each of the plant's units, the life of the plant will not be extended for an additional 20 years.

Koeberg provides roughly 2000 MW of power and having both units offline could bring further damage to the country's already-crippling energy crisis.

FILE: Lester Kiewit speaks to Keith Featherstone, Koeberg Nuclear Power Plant Chief Nuclear Officer, for a BTS look at the workings of the aged power station. Picture: CapeTalk/twitter

Maintenance is underway to ensure that the plant can supply the Western Cape with power as an essential generating asset, confirms Featherstone.

He adds that they're more confident in the future of the plant with Unit 1 expected to be commercially available from 3 November.

Meanwhile, Unit 2 will be decommissioned on 7 November.

The latest date by when we are confident the unit will be back is 3 November. Keith Featherstone, Chief Nuclear Officer – Koeberg Nuclear Power Plant

The work that we're doing, is the work that we have to do...We cannot afford not to have Koeberg available. Keith Featherstone, Chief Nuclear Officer – Koeberg Nuclear Power Plant

