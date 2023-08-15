Babita Deokaran murder: Accused set to enter plea agreement
JOHANNESBURG - The accused in the Babita Deokaran murder case looks set to enter into a plea agreement.
The case was on the roll in the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday for the possible start of the trial.
But the accused wound up appearing only briefly in the dock and the case was postponed again, this time until next week, for the agreement to be finalised.
The court heard on Tuesday that the State and the defence had been negotiating behind the scenes and that they were now in the process of finalising a plea and sentence agreement.
What this means is that if it goes ahead as planned, the case will not go to trial.
The case has now been postponed until next Tuesday for the plea and sentence agreement to be finalised.
In the meantime, the six accused before court - believed to be hitmen - have been remanded in custody. They were previously denied bail.
Deokaran was a high-ranking official in the Gauteng Department of Health. In the weeks leading up to her death, she flagged hundreds of millions of rands in dodgy payments out of Tembisa Hospital.
Her murder is widely thought to have been a hit.
This article first appeared on EWN : Babita Deokaran murder: Accused set to enter plea agreement
Source : Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News
