Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum

15 August 2023 1:01 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Central African Republic
Russian military

Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia.

Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish, Africa Correspondent.

Russia is reportedly looking to set up a military base in the Central African Republic.

Amid these talks, Bireau will be attending Russia’s Army 2023 Forum with a delegation.

This is the most important military exposition that Russia puts on.

JJ Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Picture: jorono from Pixabay

This follows the second Russia Africa summit where the leader of the CAR, Faustin-Archange Touadera, claimed Russia had brought peace and stability to the nation.

Cornish says CAR has been speaking to Wagner mercenaries, which is something that may be concerning to America and France.

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum




