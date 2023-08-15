Could SANTACO be forced to pay up following damage caused during taxi strike?
When damage to property occurs during a strike or protest, when can we pursue legal action against the organisation behind the protest? Lester Kiewit speaks to Rafi Weiner, partner at Ashersons Attorneys.
Following the recent taxi strike in Cape Town which saw five people killed and widespread damage caused as protests turned violent, some are left asking, 'where's the accountability?'
On Friday, a listener who works for an NGO helping vulnerable children said their vehicle was set alight and their driver harassed by protesters. She asked, who will be paying for the damages?
In South African law there is a precedent which holds organsations liable for damage caused during demonstrations.
Weiner says while the Constitution protects the rights of South Africans to protest, organisers of protest action can be held liable for damages, but only under certain circumstances.
The assembly must be conducted peacefully, it must not involve assaults on the public - no violence, no intimidation.Rafi Weiner, Partner - Ashersons Attorneys
An organisation can defend a claim on the basis that they did not commit an act or omission which caused the damage in question...and the act didn't fall within the scope of the demonstration.Rafi Weiner, Partner - Ashersons Attorneys
Weiner adds that an organisation would also have to prove the damage was not foreseeable and that it took reasonable steps, within its power, to prevent it.
So what constitutes reasonable steps, asks Kiewit?
It's not good enough [for the organisation] to say 'we forbade it, we told people not to do it', that's not good enough.Rafi Weiner, Partner - Ashersons Attorneys
Click the podcast link above to listen to the full interview from Good Morning Cape Town.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Could SANTACO be forced to pay up following damage caused during taxi strike?
