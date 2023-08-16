Streaming issues? Report here
How TooMuchWifi is bridging the digital divide in underserved communities

* 16 August 2023 7:52 AM
by Thaaqib Daniels & Sponsored Content

TooMuchWiFi is a local social enterprise bringing super-fast wi-fi to underserved low-income communities at affordable rates.

With a wide selection of social media platforms and apps in a constantly evolving digital world, it has become essential to stay connected. However, this connection doesn’t always come cheap. Data, Wi-Fi Routers, Fiber, you name it – there’s a price to pay for it. And it’s more than often the case where the higher the price, the better, faster, and more stable the connection.

That’s where TooMuchWifi comes to the rescue. This South African social enterprise brings super-fast wi-fi to underserved low-income communities at a low cost. Where the average price per Gigabyte of data for low-income communities has been between R100 and R300 per Gig, TooMuchWifi can profitably offer this as low as R4 per gig.

“We are now the cheapest, by far, when it comes to getting online,” says TooMuchWifi CEO Tauriq Brown. “There’s no clawbacks, no hidden costs – all those commercial elements.”

Bongani Bingwa sat down with Tauriq Brown to discuss how the service provider operates and the impact that they’re making within communities across the country on a new episode of The Entrepreneur’s Journey with MIC. Also joining the conversation is MIC’s Impact Investment Manager Thato Ntseare, who explains how this business solution ticked all the boxes that the investment company was looking for.

Listen to the full episode below.

Originally founded by Ian Thomson & Jonathan Endersby in 2016, TooMuchWifi has made an impact by providing affordable internet connectivity to low-income communities such as Khayelitsha, Imizamo Yethu, Langa, Manenberg and Mitchell’s Plain to name a few.

Hoping to continue the great work, current CEO Tauriq Brown outlines the business’ approach to getting involved in the communities they wish to serve and highlights the importance of giving employment opportunities to these communities. So much so that 85% of the company’s internal employees are from the communities they serve, according to Brown.

“We commit 30% of our revenue to each community that we go into. We say that upfront and we work with those communities. We’ll go in, we’ll work with local influencers or elders of that community, work with them to establish entering into that community.”

Tauriq Brown, CEO, TooMuchWifi

“We are driven by the people we serve.”

Tauriq Brown, CEO, TooMuchWifi

Brown also mentions that being backed by an investor such as MIC that prioritizes impact before financial gain, allows them to fully focus on the consumer.

MIC’s Impact Investment Manager Thato Ntseare agrees and lists some of the qualities that made TooMuchWifi stand out as a profitable and impactful business solution.

“We realized that if we want the country to grow equitably - if we want everybody to be participating in the growth of the country’s economy – internet connectivity is something that’s quite critical. That was a key thing that ticked a box for us.”

Thato Ntseare, Impact Investment Manager, Mineworker's Investment Company

“The next thing is the focus on upskilling local community members. The financial gain and the income and salaries circulate within the specific community. That was also really critical for us.”

Thato Ntseare, Impact Investment Manager, Mineworker's Investment Company

Those two elements working together, along with the scalability of the business provide TooMuchWifi a strong foundation to make a growing impact on the country and possibly, the continent in the near future.

Learn more at TooMuchWifi’s official website.

Whether you’re a start-up looking to impress investors, or you’re looking to invest early in a potential unicorn but aren’t sure what qualities to look for, there are countless gems of knowledge throughout The Entrepreneur’s Journey with MIC podcast. series Enjoy and take notes while listening on your favorite podcast app then visit the MIC website to find out more about the Khulisani Ventures programme.




