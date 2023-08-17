[LISTEN] Billions invested but the failure of land reform persists
Clarence Ford interviews Peter Setou, Chief Executive of the Vumelana Advisory Fund.
Land reform has far to go, despite billions invested into the buying of land for restitution efforts and the Land Restitution Programme.
If finances are not the problem, what is?
According to Setou, the failure of policy implementation and lack of post-settlement support are the primary causes.
He says that the problems are acknowledged but not addressed.
While there are issues regarding land reform, Setou notes that there have been "pockets of success", proving that if it's done properly it can benefit South Africa and its people.
If land reform beneficiaries are actually supported, it could go a long way towards ensuring that we create much-needed jobs.Peter Setou, Chief Executive – Vumelana Advisory Fund
There's a growing body of evidence that [proves] partnerships are critical for sustainable land reform... There's ample evidence that the government on its own cannot implement land reform.Peter Setou, Chief Executive – Vumelana Advisory Fund
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Billions invested but the failure of land reform persists
Source : Pexels: Johannes Plenio
