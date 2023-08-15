Unemployment rate is slightly down for the second quarter of the year
Mandy Wiener speaks to Risenga Maluleke, SA Statistician-General (Skip to 22:30).
The unemployment rate has seen a slight decrease in the second quarter of this year.
Unemployment, while still high, is sitting at 32.6%, which is 0.3% lower than the previous quarter.
The Labour Force Survey looks at people living in South Africa between the ages of 15 and 64 and analyses their labour market activities.
Maluleke says that there are currently 16,3 million employed people in South Africa with 154 000 jobs gained from the previous quarter.
We are inching closer to pre-COVID levels.Risenga Maluleke, SA Statistician-General
He says that the biggest gains have come out of the construction sector.
