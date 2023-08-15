New COVID-19 variant 'most transmissible than others but not dangerous'
Africa Melane speaks to Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, chairperson at the South African Medical Association.
Listen to the conversation below.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) is monitoring a new strain of COVID-19 called EG.5, or “Eris,” that accounts for a growing share of cases in countries including China and the United States.
The WHO has designated it a “variant of interest,” meaning it will be monitored for mutations that could make it more severe.
Mzukwa says that while there are no reported cases in South Africa, it doesn't mean it is not here.
Mzukwa confirms that virologists have dubbed the Eris variant the "most transmissible of all sub-variants" which means it might spread to various countries fast.
But, the doctor says there is nothing to fear - according to what medical professionals know right now, the Eris/EG.5 variant is "not dangerous."
The WHO posted a brief explanation about the variant on Instagram.
RELATED: WHO DECLARES ERIS ‘OF INTEREST’... BUT DOES IT DIFFER FROM OTHER VARIANTS?
Mzukwa says that there's no way to know if you're infected with the Eris variant unless you go for a COVID-19 PCR test once you show signs of coughing, muscle aches, loss of taste, sore throat and/or sneezing.
She adds that the virus might affect unvaccinated people with underlying health conditions and those over the age of 65 years old differently.
Mzukwa says the only defence against contracting COVID-19 and it's sub-variants is vaccinations.
The doctor urges the public to check their vaccine cards and get a booster shot six to eight months after your last vaccine to protect yourself from severe forms of infections, hospitalisation, and even death.
He also urges the public to wear a mask (especially if you experience symptoms), wash your hands frequently and sanitise to help prevent the spread of the new variant.
Mzukwa reassures everyone that there won't be another lockdown but we need to be alert that COVID-19 isn't going anywhere.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : New COVID-19 variant 'most transmissible than others but not dangerous'
