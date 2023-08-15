'Go Springbox' - terrible spelling slip or brilliant marketing move?





Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg.

Twitter is in a frenzy with Mzansi scratching its collective head over a billboard proclaiming "Go Springbox" ahead of the Rugby World Cup which kicks off in France in September.

Is the misspelling on the sign by pork manufacturer Eskort deliberate, or is someone going to get fired?

Tweeps were all over it, with #Eskort and #Springbox trending in the Number One spot on Tuesday.

'Go Springbox' sign posted on Twitter @Mrskillmonger1

"I haven't seen anything so dumb since our Parliament burnt down" read one comment by someone admittedly warning that nothing they post should be taken seriously.

While some commentators had a suspicion the apparent mistake on the Eskort banner was intentional, others fell for it hook, line and sinker.

Yea no. Someone is getting fired there by @EskortFood today mara at least nna they made me laugh. Go Bokke! We rooting for y'all either way 💚 @Springboks ! #Springbox ' The Godmother (@Kamogelo_MN) August 15, 2023

Not @EskortFood

saying “Go Springbox” instead of Springboks…

I just wanna know ukuba is this a deliberate error or what?🤣🤣#Springbox pic.twitter.com/bpXFYFzlpr ' Rorisang Masina (@Rorisangmasina_) August 15, 2023

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg.

The advertising expert says she's "100% sure" this was deliberate on Eskort's part.

Whitfield feels that while the company is getting a lot of attention with this gambit if it is intentional, the fact that people haven't yet worked out what the point is, is worrying.

Remember the campaign a few years ago about "eating Russians"? Damane points out that Eskort likes doing humour campaigns, only revealing the secret later.

That is why I'm (now) 99.9% sure... This time they put the brand up first with maybe later another reveal, possibly a spring box, like in a box full of Eskort food... Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg

They're not an official sponsor of the Springboks... so if they do come up with a tactical follow-up that makes sense, while associating themselves with a property that they haven't actually paid for, then it's genius. BUT if this is it, then they're in trouble. Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg

