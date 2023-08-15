Woolies rolling out 'eco' mannequins in drive to achieve zero packaging waste
Bruce Whitfield talks to Feroz Koor, Group Head of Sustainability at Woolworths Holdings.
Woolworths says it has invested heavily in "eco" mannequins, also known as sustainable mannequins.
The new mannequins have been rolled out in its newly launched WEdit stores. A selection of ‘plus size’ figures have also been introduced into 80 selected Woolies stores across South Africa.
The eco mannequins are a recent innovation in the retail industry that are gaining popularity globally among environmentally conscious consumers and retailers alike says Head of Visual Merchandising, Tracey Lotter.
We are delighted to be the first large retailer in South Africa to make such a significant investment in them and going forward we will continue to add more into our stores.Tracey Lotter, Head of Visual Merchandising - Woolworths
Bruce Whitfield chats to Feroz Koor, Woolworths' Group Head of Sustainability, and asks exactly how these new mannequins are different to the ones we're used to.
The old-style dummies are made primarily out of fibreglass and a type of resin Koor says, while the new ones are mainly jute which is a plant fibre.
Not only is it a plant fibre, it's actually a waste product. It starts out as a sack carrying coffee beans and once it's gone through that life it's now a waste product of that process. The sacks are collected, processed, cut into strips and then put into a mould with some bio-resin which is itself a plant-based product.. and then made into these mannequins.Feroz Koor, Group Head of Sustainability - Woolworths Holdings
Woolworths has supplemented single-use plastic with carry bags after getting rid of plastic items like straws and utensils, Whitfield notes.
But how far along the journey of substituting plastic with renewables is the retailer?
You've mentioned some of what we'd call the problematic single-use plastics we've gotten rid of, but more than that we've changed a few thousand SKUs (stock keeping units), the types of materials that they're made from. We've removed layers of packaging, changed the formulations, etcetera.Feroz Koor, Group Head of Sustainability - Woolworths Holdings
We're at a point now where we're fairly confident with what we call a technical recylability - at least about 98% of our packaging is technically recyclable. What that means is, if there were recycling infrastructure available in the country, that packaging would be able to be recycled.Feroz Koor, Group Head of Sustainability - Woolworths Holdings
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Woolies rolling out 'eco' mannequins in drive to achieve zero packaging waste
Source : Wikimedia Commons: HelenOnline
