[LISTEN] Is your car making some strange noises? These are the likely causes

Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Latest Local
Woolies rolling out 'eco' mannequins in drive to achieve zero packaging waste Woolworths says it's made a significant investment in biodegradable, recyclable mannequins made from used coffee bean sacks. 15 August 2023 9:29 PM
'Go Springbox' - terrible spelling slip or brilliant marketing move? #Springbox was the top trend on South African social media on Tuesday - Mzansi wants to know what is actually going on. 15 August 2023 8:19 PM
Hope for coal miners with lung disease as class action application filed Richard Spoor Inc. Attorneys has launched the application against 3 coal producers in the High Court of SA to seek compensation fo... 15 August 2023 7:38 PM
View all Local
Could the DA ditch the moonshot pact for an ANC coalition? The DA has been driving the moonshot pact for the 2024 elections, but some are worried they may join forces with the ANC instead. 15 August 2023 12:55 PM
'I can't see the ANC not leading SA after the 2024 election' – Prof Matebesi DA Federal Leader, John Steenhuisen said that 2024 is going to be South Africa's Moonshot election, but is it realistic? 15 August 2023 10:15 AM
DA set to hold convention on coalition govts to drive ANC out of power in 2024 The national convention, set to be held on this week, will see around seven parties gathering to explore ways towards a moonshot p... 14 August 2023 8:58 AM
View all Politics
Unemployment drops slightly, labour market still toughest for women South Africa's unemployment rate dipped slightly in the second quarter of 2023, to 32.6%. 15 August 2023 6:46 PM
Koeberg Chief Officer confident Unit 1 will be operational from 3 November Unit 2 will be decommissioned on 7 November, confirms Keith Featherstone, Koeberg Chief Nuclear Officer. 15 August 2023 1:19 PM
Banged up abroad: Stellenbosch Bitcoin scammer caught with fake ID in Brazil In April, Johann Steynberg was fined by the US CFTC and ordered to pay $3.4 billion to the victims of his cyber crimes. 15 August 2023 9:31 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Is your car making some strange noises? These are the likely causes When driving, our cars often make a number of strange noises, and it is not always obvious when you need to investigate them. 15 August 2023 4:28 PM
World’s oldest practicing doctor (101) shares tips for keeping your brain sharp The world's oldest doctor lives by one principle - keep your mind engaged through work, social and entertainment activities. 15 August 2023 1:29 PM
Langa entrepreneur fixes appliances and status quo in male-dominated industry 30-year-old Makaziwe Mazaleni is on her way to becoming the first woman graduate in a male-dominated Repair programme (offered by... 15 August 2023 12:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Go Springbox' - terrible spelling slip or brilliant marketing move? #Springbox was the top trend on South African social media on Tuesday - Mzansi wants to know what is actually going on. 15 August 2023 8:19 PM
Netball SA's Molokwane still assessing what went wrong at home World Cup Tournament hosts, South Africa, finished in sixth place, two places lower than the previous World Cup four years ago. 15 August 2023 5:56 AM
Man City the team to beat again this season: Gerry Cox Manchester City looked at their ominous best from the first whistle, with the defending champions looking to claim the title for a... 15 August 2023 5:50 AM
View all Sport
Is AI coming for music now? 3 ways AI is transforming music Musicians and producers can already utilise AI to realistically reproduce the sound of any instrument or voice imaginable. 15 August 2023 9:52 AM
Happy 51st birthday, Ben Affleck! We look back at his 15 best movie roles From leading man to butt kicking superhero, Ben Affleck has done it all! 15 August 2023 9:19 AM
Popular local funnyman revealed as 'Elephant' on Masked Singer SA quarter finals Audiences just loved performances by this local comedian and TV personality on the television singing show. 14 August 2023 1:52 PM
View all Entertainment
'Your duty is done': Last Royal Navy veteran from Dunkirk has died at age 102 Lawrence Churcher, who fought during the Second World War, died just days short of his 103rd birthday. 15 August 2023 12:09 PM
China's economic woes: Major property developer facing BILLIONS in losses China is facing economic problems as a property giant warns of a multibillion-dollar loss for the first half of the year. 14 August 2023 2:38 PM
Poland ups defence on its border with Russian ally Belarus Poland has increased its defences amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. 14 August 2023 1:57 PM
View all World
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done. 10 August 2023 6:28 AM
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday. 9 August 2023 9:08 PM
Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women’s Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler. 9 August 2023 8:36 PM
View all Opinion
[LISTEN] Is your car making some strange noises? These are the likely causes

15 August 2023 4:28 PM
by Keely Goodall
When driving, our cars often make a number of strange noises, and it is not always obvious when you need to investigate them.

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Motlatsi Kekana, Digital editor at XploreZA and Motoring Journalist.

Most cars are pretty noisy, but some noises are a sign of serious issues that needs our attention.

A normal sounding car doesn’t squeak, it does not click, it does not grind.

Motlatsi Kekana, Motoring Journalist/Digital editor - XploreZA

The best thing you can do to prevent any issues with your car is to keep up with your regular services, and getting it serviced at the right place.

However, if the weird sounds are already starting, knowing what is happening can help save you from a costly repair bill or being caught with unexpected problems.

These are 10 common noises and what they mean:

Screeching under the hood

In many cases, this is a result of a loose or worn serpentine belt.

This belt drives other vital car parts so if you suspect there is an issue you should have it looked at as soon as possible.

Chugging or rattling noises

These noises are often related to your cars exhaust system.

There are a number of different potential causes for this, from a blockage to a crack, so it is worth taking your car for an exhaust system check.

A low pitched humming from your car

This can be caused by a number of different problems and can be difficult to determine based on sound alone.

The best thing to do is to pay attention to what happens before and after the noises start and give your mechanic as much detail as possible to narrow down the issue before it becomes a big problem.

Squeaking or grinding from your brakes

This is most likely caused by worn out brake pads and is something that needs urgent attention.

Your brakes are essential for safety while driving so get straight to a car dealership or mechanic if you hear any strange sounds coming from that direction.

Thudding sound from your tyres

This will either be low tyre pressure or a problem with your tyre alignment.

The first step should be to check your tyre pressure and adjust it to match the recommended levels.

If this does not work, have your tyres aligned to avoid wearing out your tyres faster.

Scraping from windscreen wipers

This is usually pretty straight forward and caused by your wiper blades wearing down.

You should fix this as soon as you can to avoid scratching your windshield or being caught in the rain with poor visibility.

Clunking while driving

A clunking sound could be caused by a problem with your shock absorber.

This can affect handling, steering and braking so you should have this checked out.

Clicking while turning

A clicking sound when you turn is likely caused by a worn-out CV joint.

Getting this replaced quickly can save you from needing an axle replacement, which can be extremely costly.

Ticking noise when the car is idle

This is likely happening because you are low on oil.

To fix it all you need to do is get an oil change as soon as you are able to.

@ eakrinr/123rf.com
@ eakrinr/123rf.com

A sudden loud bang

If your car suddenly sounds like a firework, it is most likely backfiring.

This can cause damage to your car so the safest thing to do is to get your car towed.

Listen to the interview above for more.




