[LISTEN] Is your car making some strange noises? These are the likely causes
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Motlatsi Kekana, Digital editor at XploreZA and Motoring Journalist.
Most cars are pretty noisy, but some noises are a sign of serious issues that needs our attention.
A normal sounding car doesn’t squeak, it does not click, it does not grind.Motlatsi Kekana, Motoring Journalist/Digital editor - XploreZA
The best thing you can do to prevent any issues with your car is to keep up with your regular services, and getting it serviced at the right place.
However, if the weird sounds are already starting, knowing what is happening can help save you from a costly repair bill or being caught with unexpected problems.
These are 10 common noises and what they mean:
Screeching under the hood
In many cases, this is a result of a loose or worn serpentine belt.
This belt drives other vital car parts so if you suspect there is an issue you should have it looked at as soon as possible.
Chugging or rattling noises
These noises are often related to your cars exhaust system.
There are a number of different potential causes for this, from a blockage to a crack, so it is worth taking your car for an exhaust system check.
A low pitched humming from your car
This can be caused by a number of different problems and can be difficult to determine based on sound alone.
The best thing to do is to pay attention to what happens before and after the noises start and give your mechanic as much detail as possible to narrow down the issue before it becomes a big problem.
Squeaking or grinding from your brakes
This is most likely caused by worn out brake pads and is something that needs urgent attention.
Your brakes are essential for safety while driving so get straight to a car dealership or mechanic if you hear any strange sounds coming from that direction.
Thudding sound from your tyres
This will either be low tyre pressure or a problem with your tyre alignment.
The first step should be to check your tyre pressure and adjust it to match the recommended levels.
If this does not work, have your tyres aligned to avoid wearing out your tyres faster.
Scraping from windscreen wipers
This is usually pretty straight forward and caused by your wiper blades wearing down.
You should fix this as soon as you can to avoid scratching your windshield or being caught in the rain with poor visibility.
Clunking while driving
A clunking sound could be caused by a problem with your shock absorber.
This can affect handling, steering and braking so you should have this checked out.
Clicking while turning
A clicking sound when you turn is likely caused by a worn-out CV joint.
Getting this replaced quickly can save you from needing an axle replacement, which can be extremely costly.
Ticking noise when the car is idle
This is likely happening because you are low on oil.
To fix it all you need to do is get an oil change as soon as you are able to.
A sudden loud bang
If your car suddenly sounds like a firework, it is most likely backfiring.
This can cause damage to your car so the safest thing to do is to get your car towed.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/eakrinr/eakrinr2104/eakrinr210400062/169627840-auto-mechanic-using-checklist-for-car-engine-systems-after-fixed-concepts-of-car-fix-and-checking.jpg
More from Lifestyle
Woolies rolling out 'eco' mannequins in drive to achieve zero packaging waste
Woolworths says it's made a significant investment in biodegradable, recyclable mannequins made from used coffee bean sacks.Read More
'Go Springbox' - terrible spelling slip or brilliant marketing move?
#Springbox was the top trend on South African social media on Tuesday - Mzansi wants to know what is actually going on.Read More
World’s oldest practicing doctor (101) shares tips for keeping your brain sharp
The world's oldest doctor lives by one principle - keep your mind engaged through work, social and entertainment activities.Read More
Langa entrepreneur fixes appliances and status quo in male-dominated industry
30-year-old Makaziwe Mazaleni is on her way to becoming the first woman graduate in a male-dominated Repair programme (offered by Taking Care of Business, previously known as The Clothing Bank).Read More
Plettenberg Bay’s Whale Heritage Site status a boost for tourism and wildlife
Plettenberg Bay joined the list of three Whale Heritage Sites in South Africa, and seven worldwide.Read More
‘I couldn’t have done this without SA’: Natasha Joubert on winning Miss SA
The 26-year-old was crowned the 65th annual Miss SA on 13 August.Read More
[WATCH] Social media divided after father smacks his daughter for twerking
How do you instil discipline in your children?Read More
Study suggests telemedicine can help women in SA get early abortions safely
Abortions are legal in South Africa until the 13th week of pregnancy but accessing these services can still be challenging.Read More
R33 for a (barely) large cucumber? Why cucumber prices have not been cool...
Paul Rauch (Western Cape buyer for Food Lovers Market) on why cucumber prices are so high at the moment.Read More