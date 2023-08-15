Stats SA figures show women are less likely to get jobs than men
JOHANNESBURG - Figures from Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) show that women are less likely to find employment compared with men.
On Tuesday, the statistician general released results from the second Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) for the period starting from 1 April to the end of June 2023. The QLFS is a household-based sample survey that collects data on the labour market activities of South Africans between the ages of 15 and 64 years old.
READ: SA unemployment rate decreases to 32.6% in Q2 - Stats SA
As the country observes Women’s Month, the latest figures from Stats SA show there is still a huge gender disparity between men and women when it comes to participation in the labour force.
The second quarter labour statistics show that the labour force participation rate for women stood at 54.3% compared with 64.9% for men, a staggering gap of 10,6 percentage points.
Economist Professor Bonke Dumisa said there need to be institutional changes within the workforce if the gap between men and women will ever be closed
"You still have many environments where females find it difficult to access those workplaces and they can not run away from that one."
Figures from Stats SA also show that women are more likely to work in low-paying jobs and in vulnerable conditions compared to their male counterparts.
This article first appeared on EWN : Stats SA figures show women are less likely to get jobs than men
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_102773684_three-young-women-as-students-or-trainees-studying-or-internships.html?vti=nfzlu2idwg7fpczt7b-2-158
More from Local
Woolies rolling out 'eco' mannequins in drive to achieve zero packaging waste
Woolworths says it's made a significant investment in biodegradable, recyclable mannequins made from used coffee bean sacks.Read More
'Go Springbox' - terrible spelling slip or brilliant marketing move?
#Springbox was the top trend on South African social media on Tuesday - Mzansi wants to know what is actually going on.Read More
Hope for coal miners with lung disease as class action application filed
Richard Spoor Inc. Attorneys has launched the application against 3 coal producers in the High Court of SA to seek compensation for mine workers who contracted coal mine dust lung disease.Read More
Unemployment drops slightly, labour market still toughest for women
South Africa's unemployment rate dipped slightly in the second quarter of 2023, to 32.6%.Read More
Domestic workers can now claim for work injuries dating back to 1994
An amendment in the law allows domestic workers to claim if they were injured or contracted a disease at work, dating back to 1994.Read More
Unemployment rate is slightly down for the second quarter of the year
Stats SA has released the results of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the second quarter of 2023.Read More
New COVID-19 variant 'most transmissible than others but not dangerous'
The World Health Organisation has designated the latest COVID-19 Eris/EG.5 variant as a “variant of interest".Read More
SA is looking for a new ambassador to the US, how critical is this role?
As South Africa’s relationship with the United States has been in the spotlight, we are looking for a new ambassador to the US.Read More
Koeberg Chief Officer confident Unit 1 will be operational from 3 November
Unit 2 will be decommissioned on 7 November, confirms Keith Featherstone, Koeberg Chief Nuclear Officer.Read More