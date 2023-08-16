Where to collect your 702 Walk the Talk walk packs





It’s almost time to experience the Cradle of Humankind like never before at 702 Walk the Talk this Sunday.

You can collect your walk pack and number at Wanderers Stadium in Illovo from Thursday to Saturday between 9am and 5pm. To ensure that your registration is processed quickly and easily, bring your walk number confirmation along with your ID, passport or driver’s license. A friend or colleague can also collect on your behalf with these.

There is ample parking on the rugby fields adjacent to the stadium. Danny Blumberg, 702 Walk the Talk Event Director

Please note: No collections will happen on walk day. Without your walk number, you won't be able to access Maropeng!

Taking it to a World Heritage Site adds something special to the event... rolling hills, grasslands - and fresh air! Bongani Bingwa, 702 Breakfast host

When collecting your walk packs, you can also register for a convenient Park & Ride Service on offer on Sunday.

Event Director Danny Blumberg chatted to Bongani Bingwa confirming logistics around walk pack collection...

See you at 702 Walk the Talk, hosted by Gauteng in Maropeng at the Cradle of Humankind!