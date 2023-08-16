PowerBall results: Tuesday, 15 August 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 15 August 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 07, 09, 16, 34, 38 PB: 11
PowerBall Plus: 04, 06, 12, 18, 28 PB: 03
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 15/08/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 15, 2023
#PowerBall: 07, 09, 16, 34, 38#PowerBall: 11#PowerBallPLUS: 04, 06, 12, 18, 28#PowerBall: 03 pic.twitter.com/0ZpR2kSVos
Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS draw on 15/08/23' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 15, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/N4PIqLqMjb
This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall results: Tuesday, 15 August 2023
Source : Pixabay.com
