Cape Town once again metro with lowest unemployment rate in South Africa
John Maytham interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of the City of Cape Town.
According to the latest StatsSA Quarterly Labour Force Survey, Cape Town has added 263 000 new jobs over the past year, with 56 000 new jobs solely in the last quarter.
Cape Town has upheld positive job growth for five consecutive quarters, making Cape Town the metro with the lowest unemployment rate.
This is largely due to the government investing in infrastructure, focusing on mitigating loadshedding and attracting new investments, says Hill-Lewis.
The majority of the new jobs are in the hospitality, tourism and construction industries.
Really, really pleasing and heartening news.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town
There's a consistent trend now of more and new jobs and lower unemployment.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town
