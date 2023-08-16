Streaming issues? Report here
Moonshot pact convention: 7 political parties hope to form coalition to oust ANC

16 August 2023 7:20 AM
by Thabiso Goba
Tags:
African National Congress ANC
Freedom Front Plus
coalition governments
2024 general elections
ActionSA
Democratic Alliance DA
moonshot pact

The goal of the seven parties that will be gathering in Kempton Park on Wednesday and Thursday is to remove the African National Congress (ANC) from national government for the first time in post-apartheid South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Seven political parties who hope to form a coalition that will govern South Africa after next year’s elections are set to meet for a two-day convention on Wednesday.

The moonshot pact convention is set to bring together like-minded opposition parties for a series of talks over the next two days at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park.

The parties are set to discuss and formalise terms of agreements that will guide their coalition.

On 25 October 1991, Nelson Mandela, Chris Hani, Helen Suzman and other prominent freedom fighters met at this very building in Kempton Park for the start of the convention for a democratic South Africa.

Now, in a recent speech by Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, John Steenhuisen, he said if this moonshot pact convention was successful it would prove to be a seminal moment in the country’s history, the same way the Codesa talks were, all those years ago.

The goal of the seven parties that will be gathering here on Wednesday and Thursday is to remove the African National Congress (ANC) from national government for the first time in post-apartheid South Africa.

A look at the programme shows that leaders from the respective parties will hold at least five closed-room sessions on Wednesday that will run until 7pm.

The sessions will be chaired by Professor William Gumede, a well-renowned scholar in public policy, economics and mediation.

Now one of the key things we will be looking out for is whether there will be formal commitments from all the parties to not go into a coalition with the ANC.

ActionSA and the UIM have expressed concern that the DA has left the door open for a possible super coalition with the ANC, something the blue party has denied.


This article first appeared on EWN : Moonshot pact convention: 7 political parties hope to form coalition to oust ANC




