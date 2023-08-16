NZ jury finds Lauren Dickason guilty of murdering her 3 children
JOHANNESBURG - Lauren Dickason has been found guilty of murdering her three children.
In 2021, Lauren, her husband, Graham, and their three daughters moved to Timaru in New Zealand from South Africa.
But just weeks after their arrival, in mid-September, the mother-of-three suffocated her little girls to death.
She admitted to the killings but mounted a defence of infanticide or insanity.
Following the deaths of Liane, who was six-years-old and her twin sisters, Maya and Karla, aged two, Dickason was admitted to a psychiatric facility for psychological evaluations.
The triple murder case has been held in Christchurch, New Zealand over the past two weeks, with the jury beginning their deliberations on Monday this week.
It took just two days for the jury of eight women and four men to reach a majority verdict.
Dickason now faces a life sentence for each child.
A sentencing hearing will be held soon.
This article first appeared on EWN : NZ jury finds Lauren Dickason guilty of murdering her 3 children
More from World
Earth could be going through a ‘termination-level' climate transition, says Prof
Methane levels around the earth have been rising fast, and this could be signaling a huge climate transition.Read More
We could soon be getting energy from solar power harvested in SPACE
Space-based solar power could make a massive contribution towards safe, clean, renewable energy.Read More
San Fran 'doom loop' tour promises to show visitors the worst parts of the city
When the government failed to take action, the people of San Francisco stepped in to highlight the reality of life in the city.Read More
Minnesota town’s ENTIRE police force quit, and no one wants to replace them
A small town in Minnesota’s entire police force resigned, and nobody wants to take over the positions.Read More
World Bank freezes new funding to Uganda over homophobic laws
The World Bank - Uganda's biggest lender - says the laws go against its morals and values.Read More
'Your duty is done': Last Royal Navy veteran from Dunkirk has died at age 102
Lawrence Churcher, who fought during the Second World War, died just days short of his 103rd birthday.Read More
China's economic woes: Major property developer facing BILLIONS in losses
China is facing economic problems as a property giant warns of a multibillion-dollar loss for the first half of the year.Read More
Poland ups defence on its border with Russian ally Belarus
Poland has increased its defences amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.Read More
Grand jury to hear case against Trump: 'Things could get a lot more complicated'
A grand jury in Georgia is expected to hear a case against former US president Donald Trump next week.Read More
More from Local
Will NHI costs be determined in the same way as medical aid schemes?
Talks about the NHI bill have dominated the medical space and there are questions as to how its pricing will be determined.Read More
Nearly half of cheetah group reintroduced to India from SA last year have died
The Metapopulation Initiative has highlighted that high mortality rates are common during cheetah reintroductions.Read More
CoCT calls on Ramaphosa to fast-track passenger rail devolution
CoCT has given the President until 31 August to respond to requests for a joint working committee on passenger rail devolution.Read More
CPT teen's medal win marred by hijab controversy at Judo Championships
Naqeebah Fredericks, 16, was told she was not allowed to receive her medal from the podium while wearing her headscarf.Read More
N1 assault incident has put police on the back foot - Cele
Police Minister Bheki Cele has finally broken his silence on an incident in which members of the presidential protection unit were captured on video assaulting civilians on the N1 highway in Johannesburg.Read More
'Where's the apology?' Marikana families and survivors still waiting 11 years on
The Socio-Economic Rights Institute says the government must apologise to the families and survivors of the Marikana massacre.Read More
Cape Town once again metro with lowest unemployment rate in South Africa
Cape Town has added 263 000 new jobs over the past year, with 56 000 new jobs just in the last quarter.Read More
Rat poison suicide attempts: 'It's an epidemic flying under the radar'
People attempting to take their lives using rat poison are filling up hospital beds.Read More
Woolies rolling out 'eco' mannequins in drive to achieve zero packaging waste
Woolworths says it's made a significant investment in biodegradable, recyclable mannequins made from used coffee bean sacks.Read More