NZ jury finds Lauren Dickason guilty of murdering her 3 children





JOHANNESBURG - Lauren Dickason has been found guilty of murdering her three children.

In 2021, Lauren, her husband, Graham, and their three daughters moved to Timaru in New Zealand from South Africa.

But just weeks after their arrival, in mid-September, the mother-of-three suffocated her little girls to death.

She admitted to the killings but mounted a defence of infanticide or insanity.

Following the deaths of Liane, who was six-years-old and her twin sisters, Maya and Karla, aged two, Dickason was admitted to a psychiatric facility for psychological evaluations.

The triple murder case has been held in Christchurch, New Zealand over the past two weeks, with the jury beginning their deliberations on Monday this week.

It took just two days for the jury of eight women and four men to reach a majority verdict.

Dickason now faces a life sentence for each child.

A sentencing hearing will be held soon.

