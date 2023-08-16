Lionel Messi on a scoring streak as Inter Miami make their first cup final





Lionel Messi looks unstoppable at Inter Miami, scoring nine goals in six games.

The legendary footballer’s recent efforts against Philadelphia Union in the Leagues Cup semi-final helped the Boys in Pink reach their first major final in the club’s history.

Lionel Messi now has 9 goals in 6 games for Inter Miami and you get the impression he’s not even trying particularly hard.



The team won 1–4, with goals by Messi, Josef Martinez, David Ruiz and Messi’s former teammate Jordi Alba who scored his first goal for the team.

The Argentinian will look to make it 10 goals this Saturday (19 August) as Inter Miami takes on Nashville SC, with Messi eyeing yet another trophy.

The Leagues Cup is contested between all 47 teams in Major League Soccer and Liga MX.

Inter Miami are going to the Leagues Cup final 💪



Inter Miami has been on a winning streak since Messi’s arrival.

Fans have consistently come out to support the footballer, with ticket prices soaring to over $1000 (about R19 000) on the resale market.

