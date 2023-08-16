World Bank freezes new funding to Uganda over homophobic laws





The World Bank will no longer lend to Uganda following the passing of its Anti-Homosexuality Act, saying the law goes against its morals and values.

This law includes the possibility of the death penalty for LGBTQ+ people in the country.

Current projects funded by the World Bank will not come to an end, but there will be no new financing for Uganda.

The World Bank and other actors want to coerce us into abandoning our faith, culture, principles and sovereignty, using money. They really underestimate all Africans. Yoweri Museveni, President - Uganda

About 100 members of the LGBTQ community marched to Parliament to plead with President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene and discourage Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni from signing into law a bill that criminalises homosexuality. Photo: Vincent Lali/GroundUp

The passing of this controversial law is described as the harshest law in the world. Crystal Orderson, African correspondent

