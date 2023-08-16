Streaming issues? Report here
On this day in 1977: King of Rock n' Roll Elvis Presley dies

16 August 2023 9:51 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley died of a heart attack at his mansion in Graceland.

Music icon Elvis Presley died of a heart attack on 16 August 1977 at the age of 42.

Hundreds of mourning fans dawned on Graceland at his mansion in Memphis, where the King of Rock n’ Roll was found by his then-fiancée, Ginger Alden.

Presley, born on 8 January 1935, was regarded as one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th century.

He achieved great success and controversy with his energised songs and sexually provocative performances.

RELATED: Elvis: Will new biopic get you all shook up or should it be returned to sender?

The 1950s was a big decade for Presley, from 1956 to 1958 Presley dominated the music charts, ushering in a new age of rock and roll.

He sold an estimated 400 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

His success followed him to the big screen as Presley made his acting debut in the same decade.

According to History.com, he starred in four successful motion pictures, all of which feature his soundtracks - Love Me Tender (1956), Jailhouse Rock (1957), Loving You (1957), and King Creole (1958).

Presley went on to feature in a total of 31 films in his career.

He enlisted in the army in 1958 and spent three days at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas.

He left active duty in 1960 and received his discharge in 1964.

RELATED: DAUGHTER OF ELVIS, LISA MARIE PRESLEY DIES AT AGE 54


This article first appeared on 947 : On this day in 1977: King of Rock n' Roll Elvis Presley dies




