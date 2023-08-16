CoCT calls on Ramaphosa to fast-track passenger rail devolution





Clarence Ford interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of the City of Cape Town.

Geordin Hill-Lewis has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to urgently create a joint working committee on rail devolution.

Should this request not be fulfilled by 31 August, the City will resort to intergovernmental dispute mediation.

In a statement penned by the City of Cape Town, Hill-Lewis said that their "request for a joint committee has been gathering dust on the President's desk for more than two months now, which is not a situation we are prepared to tolerate."

Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told News24 they don't respond to threats.

Hill-Lewis clarifies that the City will like to avoid an intergovernmental dispute, however, time is of the essence and the government is not pulling their weight.

Currently, rail system in SA only carries 5% of the passengers that they carried a mere five-years-ago, adding that there's been 97% collapse in passenger rail.

If we're going to fix it [passenger rail], I really believe we have got to fix it at a local level. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town

It is disappointing. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town

Let's start eating this elephant together, bite by bite by forming a joint working team. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town

We do need a good working relationship, which is why I prefer not to follow the intergovernmental process. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town

