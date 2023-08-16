Viola Davis says 'enkosi' after sneaking in to Cape Town for her birthday
How do you celebrate a birthday when you're Viola Davis?
YOU COME TO CAPE TOWN!
The Oscar winning actress celebrated her 58th birthday on 11 August and posted some pics to her Instagram with an 'enkosi' to The Mother City for showing her a good time while reflecting and showing gratitude for the year she's had - looking fabulous, of course!
RELATED: MONDAY MOTIVATION: VIOLA DAVIS REMINDS YOU THAT YOU ARE WORTH IT
As you can see, Davis also posted pictures of her birthday cake with a background and some biscuits with the text, "you are here... Cape Town" revealing her vacation spot.
This wasn't Davis' first time in South Africa - when production for The Woman King began in 2021, it started in South Africa.
Davis also worked alongside local South-African actors Thuso Mbedu and Masali Baduza during the film.
It's alleged that the film helped create more interest in South Africa as a place for film location shooting.
Speaking on her physical transformation for The Woman King and her time in Mzansi, Davis said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight:
Well, I felt it was worth it when I got on to the soil In South Africa in that red dirt… Then, when you see your dream and you see all your hard work come to fruition, and then to present it to the world.Viola Davis, Actress - Hollywood
Cape Town's no stranger to celebs loving our City... why wouldn't they love it as much as we do!
RELATED: TOM CRUISE TRENDS AFTER LANDING ON SOUTH AFRICAN SOIL
RELATED: SUSSEX ROYALS TREATED TO THE BEST KOESISTERS IN BO-KAAP
This article first appeared on KFM : Viola Davis says 'enkosi' after sneaking in to Cape Town for her birthday
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Viola_Davis_(28601043285).jpg
More from Entertainment
[UNPOPULAR OPINION] Leave Britney Spears alone! Dancing in a bikini is not news
While some headlines pose Britney Spears' mental health as 'puzzling' and 'concerning' - here's an (unpopular) opinion nobody asked for.Read More
[WATCH] X appears to delay links by five seconds to sites disliked by Elon Musk
Having trouble getting into Instagram, Facebook or the New York Times? Here's why...Read More
On this day in 1977: King of Rock n' Roll Elvis Presley dies
Elvis Presley died of a heart attack at his mansion in Graceland.Read More
Happy 65th birthday, Queen Madonna!
The Queen of Pop turns 65 years old today. Let's celebrate with some of her most iconic hits.Read More
Is AI coming for music now? 3 ways AI is transforming music
Musicians and producers can already utilise AI to realistically reproduce the sound of any instrument or voice imaginable.Read More
Happy 51st birthday, Ben Affleck! We look back at his 15 best movie roles
From leading man to butt kicking superhero, Ben Affleck has done it all!Read More
Popular local funnyman revealed as 'Elephant' on Masked Singer SA quarter finals
Audiences just loved performances by this local comedian and TV personality on the television singing show.Read More
Thuso Mbedu shines as first-ever L'Oréal Paris Sub-Saharan African ambassador
The local actress said "words are failing me" at a L'Oréal Paris event in Jozi over the weekend.Read More
Tom Cruise as the next Green Lantern... perfect or a Mission Impossible?
Artist Pablo Ruiz sparked fans' interest in seeing Cruise in one of his most requested superhero roles through art on Instagram.Read More