[WATCH]: I did it!! Mother relives WILD childbirth moment without doctor's help





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

A woman delivering her child without a doctor in the room is going viral.

Lebila Baybee (@Leilabaybee) shared a video of herself giving birth to her child despite nurses advising her to wait for a doctor.

In the video, one of the nurses told her 'not to push' but persisted to deliver her child in 2020.

She also expressed that they will be celebrating a three-year-anniversary of her 'miracle' daughter.

This week will be three years since I delivered my own baby after the nurses told me not to push since the Dr. wasn’t there, I told them to go to hell & did it myself 😂 listen to the nurse telling the Dr. at the end “it just…happened” 🤣🤣🤣 can’t believe my miracle girl is… pic.twitter.com/rnsYAjSh81 ' ✨GlossiAna✨😈🇹🇴🇬🇷🇯🇲 (@Levilabaybee) August 13, 2023

