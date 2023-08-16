Nearly half of cheetah group reintroduced to India from SA last year have died
Vincent van der Merwe is a cheetah conservationist involved in ‘The Metapopulation Initiative, he joins John Maytham to explain the aims of the project and the successes and challenges that they have encountered so far.
Nine out of twenty cheetahs relocated from South Africa and Namibia to the Kuno National Park in India last year have died.
The movement of the cheetahs in September and February is part of an ambitious project to reintroduce the species more than half a century after it became extinct in the country.
Vincent van der Merwe is a conservationist with the The Metapopulation Initiative who are involved in the project.
He admits that reintroductions are, by their nature, quite risky:
South Africa went through the same growing pains in their 60s, 70s and 80s when we brought 279 Namibian cheetahs into the country for reintroduction and lost 90% of them.Vincent van der Merwe, Conservationist - The Metapopulation Initiative
Van der Merwe says the deaths are 'initial growing pains' of the project and says there are some concerns from the vets involved.
We have to solider through them...we will work through them and the correct course of action.Vincent van der Merwe, Conservationist - The Metapopulation Initiative Cheetah Metapopulation Project
Despite the high mortality rate, Van der Merwe says the project is still a worthwhile one:
Speaking from an ecological perspective, mortality is a necessary evil. You have to sift out the weaker genetics.Vincent van der Merwe, Conservationist - The Metapopulation Initiative Cheetah Metapopulation Project
The stronger individuals survive and breed.Vincent van der Merwe, Conservationist - The Metapopulation Initiative Cheetah Metapopulation Project
Find out more about the Cheetah Metapopulation Project by clicking the podcast link above
RELATED: SA vets spearheading reintroduction of wild cheetahs to India
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Nearly half of cheetah group reintroduced to India from SA last year have died
More from Local
Will NHI costs be determined in the same way as medical aid schemes?
Talks about the NHI bill have dominated the medical space and there are questions as to how its pricing will be determined.Read More
CoCT calls on Ramaphosa to fast-track passenger rail devolution
CoCT has given the President until 31 August to respond to requests for a joint working committee on passenger rail devolution.Read More
CPT teen's medal win marred by hijab controversy at Judo Championships
Naqeebah Fredericks, 16, was told she was not allowed to receive her medal from the podium while wearing her headscarf.Read More
N1 assault incident has put police on the back foot - Cele
Police Minister Bheki Cele has finally broken his silence on an incident in which members of the presidential protection unit were captured on video assaulting civilians on the N1 highway in Johannesburg.Read More
'Where's the apology?' Marikana families and survivors still waiting 11 years on
The Socio-Economic Rights Institute says the government must apologise to the families and survivors of the Marikana massacre.Read More
Cape Town once again metro with lowest unemployment rate in South Africa
Cape Town has added 263 000 new jobs over the past year, with 56 000 new jobs just in the last quarter.Read More
Rat poison suicide attempts: 'It's an epidemic flying under the radar'
People attempting to take their lives using rat poison are filling up hospital beds.Read More
NZ jury finds Lauren Dickason guilty of murdering her 3 children
In 2021, Lauren, her husband, Graham, and their three daughters moved to Timaru in New Zealand from South Africa. But just weeks after their arrival, in mid-September, the mother-of-three suffocated her little girls to death.Read More
Woolies rolling out 'eco' mannequins in drive to achieve zero packaging waste
Woolworths says it's made a significant investment in biodegradable, recyclable mannequins made from used coffee bean sacks.Read More