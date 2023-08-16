Minnesota town’s ENTIRE police force quit, and no one wants to replace them





All the 1300 residents of Goodhue in Minnesota have been left without a police force following a pay dispute according to the Daily Mail.

After the police chief, Josh Smith, left his position as result of poor pay, the whole department quit in protest.

At this stage not one person has filled out an application for the vacant positions.

No one is applying or willing to take the jobs. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

They were getting $22/hour which they say is very low. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

The police department was made up of seven officers, five of them being part-time police officers.

Image copyright: chalabala/123rf.com

People are very vociferous about police, but would you want to live in a town where there was no police force at all? Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

The mayor has said that there is still a sheriff who will do callouts for the town.

