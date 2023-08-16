San Fran 'doom loop' tour promises to show visitors the worst parts of the city
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web (skip to 9:52).
What happens when the government fails to put its people first? The people take action and that's exactly what organisers of the 'Downtown Doom Loop Walking Tour' did.
In the sold out tour, visitors will be taken through "all of the worst of San Francisco", starting at the City Hall.
The tour will "view the open-air drug markets, the abandoned tech offices, the outposts of the non-profit industrial complex, and the deserted department stores."
In the advertisement of the tour, organisers said: "How can a city with a $14.6 billion annual budget be a model of urban decay? How can it spend $776.8 million per year on police and have no rule of law to show for it? How can it spend $690 million on homeless services and receive an official United Nations condemnation for its treatment of the homeless."
All proceeds will be donated to an organisation that works at getting the homeless off of the street and treating them in the humane way that they deserve, while dealing with the crippling crime and drug abuse.
RELATED: (WATCH) Footage shows terrifying impact of drug tranq: 'They look like zombies'
I think it is very controversial...It is poverty porn.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : San Fran 'doom loop' tour promises to show visitors the worst parts of the city
