Will NHI costs be determined in the same way as medical aid schemes?
Clarence Ford speaks with Zano Kunene, health journalist at Bhekisisa
The Council for Medical Schemes recently announced that medical aid monthly premiums should not increase by more than 5% for 2024.
Each year the CMS works out what increase would be reasonable but there are questions as to whether or not the NHI scheme will determine its costs in the same way.
To understand the similarities and differences in these schemes it is first necessary to understand how medical aids calculate premiums.
Kunene says that medical aids work by managing a pool of money from all its members monthly contributions and using this fund to pay for medical services.
To work out the premiums they need to work out how much medical services cost and predict how many of their members are likely to claim in that year.
They need to look at trends of how their member profile looks.Zano Kunene, Health Journalist - Bhekisisa
People with more health needs have their payments subsidised by people who do not need to see a doctor as often.Zano Kunene, Health Journalist - Bhekisisa
For NHI, this will also come from a pool of funds but instead of paying for specific services, they will contract service providers at an upfront fee, and they will be paid per person.
It is important to note this has not been finalised yet.Zano Kunene, Health Journalist - Bhekisisa
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Will NHI costs be determined in the same way as medical aid schemes?
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/9dreamstudio/9dreamstudio1706/9dreamstudio170601367/80474312-billing-statement-for-for-medical-service-in-doctor-s-office-on-stone-desk-background.jpg
More from Local
Takealot pilots 1-hour delivery service in CPT, before expanding
Takealot.com is trialling its 1-hour on-demand delivery service TakealotNow in Cape Town's northern suburbs.Read More
Students want new NSFAS system scrapped: 'It is not benefitting us'
University students are not happy with the new NSFAS direct payment system.Read More
Le Roux pays tribute to ballet legend Johaar Mosaval: ‘He defied the odds’
The Ballet icon Dr Johaar Mosaval passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 95.Read More
Moonshot Pact: ‘Let’s not pretend we're building the Taj Mahal' - John Maytham
Seven political parties are meeting to discuss the Moonshot Pact agreement, but will it work?Read More
Nearly half of cheetah group reintroduced to India from SA last year have died
The Metapopulation Initiative has highlighted that high mortality rates are common during cheetah reintroductions.Read More
CoCT calls on Ramaphosa to fast-track passenger rail devolution
CoCT has given the President until 31 August to respond to requests for a joint working committee on passenger rail devolution.Read More
CPT teen's medal win marred by hijab controversy at Judo Championships
Naqeebah Fredericks, 16, was told she was not allowed to receive her medal from the podium while wearing her headscarf.Read More
N1 assault incident has put police on the back foot - Cele
Police Minister Bheki Cele has finally broken his silence on an incident in which members of the presidential protection unit were captured on video assaulting civilians on the N1 highway in Johannesburg.Read More
'Where's the apology?' Marikana families and survivors still waiting 11 years on
The Socio-Economic Rights Institute says the government must apologise to the families and survivors of the Marikana massacre.Read More