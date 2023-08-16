Moonshot Pact: ‘Let’s not pretend we're building the Taj Mahal' - John Maytham
John Maytham speaks about the Moonshot Pact on the Afternoon Drive.
The DA, IFP, Freedom Front Plus, ActionSA, NFP, UIP, and SNP will be joining forces for the 2024 elections in an attempt to unseat the ANC.
The idea behind this pact is that the parties will find common ground to run a coalition government at national level.
RELATED: Moonshot pact convention: 7 political parties hope to form coalition to oust ANC
At the Kempton Park meeting the parties will discuss the terms of their agreement and other issues related to the moonshot pact.
RELATED: Could the DA ditch the moonshot pact for an ANC coalition?
Maytham says that he would love to see the ANC replace by a more honest and stable government.
Let’s face it, that is a low bar to jump over, to be more efficient and honest than the ANC.John Maytham, CapeTalk presenter
However, when looking at the parties that are involved in the pact and the number of votes they received in previous elections, it is not nearly enough to unseat the ANC.
Let’s talk of course. Let’s explore every avenue to unseat the ANC government. But let’s not pretend that we are building the Taj Mahal when we’re erecting an RDP house.John Maytham, CapeTalk presenter
Watch the video above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Moonshot Pact: ‘Let’s not pretend we're building the Taj Mahal' - John Maytham
Moonshot pact convention: 7 political parties hope to form coalition to oust ANC
The goal of the seven parties that will be gathering in Kempton Park on Wednesday and Thursday is to remove the African National Congress (ANC) from national government for the first time in post-apartheid South Africa.Read More
Could the DA ditch the moonshot pact for an ANC coalition?
The DA has been driving the moonshot pact for the 2024 elections, but some are worried they may join forces with the ANC instead.Read More
'I can't see the ANC not leading SA after the 2024 election' – Prof Matebesi
DA Federal Leader, John Steenhuisen said that 2024 is going to be South Africa's Moonshot election, but is it realistic?Read More
DA set to hold convention on coalition govts to drive ANC out of power in 2024
The national convention, set to be held on this week, will see around seven parties gathering to explore ways towards a moonshot pact that could possibly drive the ANC out of power, should it fail to reach 50% of the voter share at the 2024 general elections.Read More
