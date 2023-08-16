Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Miss SA Natasha Joubert will NOT be going to Miss Universe

16 August 2023 2:34 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

Natasha Joubert says she will be completing her full reign as Miss South Africa.

Newly crowned Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert revealed she will not be going to compete at the Miss Universe pageant later this year.

Speaking to the Drive with Thando team on 947, she has her sights set on completing her full one-year reign as Miss South Africa.

This was the goal, coming back, I am serving my country [and] I meant it.

Natasha Joubert, Miss South Africa

RELATED: Natasha Joubert crowned Miss South Africa 2023

Joubert says she had the opportunity to represent South Africa at the Miss Universe in 2021, it was time to give someone else a chance.

This after she finished in the top three when she entered Miss SA in 2020.

RELATED: ‘I couldn’t have done this without SA’: Natasha Joubert on winning Miss SA

She reveals that her time at Miss Universe was very special to her, and her journey thereafter not only played an important role in woman she is today but the woman that was crowned Miss South Africa 2023.

Joubert has her sites set on making an impact during her reign.

She has already raised R1.2million in bursaries so I really wanted to make a point, coming back to say this is not something I just want to do but I have already started.

Natasha Joubert, Miss South Africa
Miss South Africa, Natasha Joubert. Photo: 947
Miss South Africa, Natasha Joubert. Photo: 947

Listen to the interview below:

RELATED: Who is the new Miss SA? 5 facts about Natasha Joubert


This article first appeared on 947 : Miss SA Natasha Joubert will NOT be going to Miss Universe




