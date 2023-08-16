Le Roux pays tribute to ballet legend Johaar Mosaval: ‘He defied the odds’





Lester Kiewit speaks with Dr Marlene Le Roux, CEO of Artscape Theatre.

Mosaval was born in Cape Town, but was sadly unable to pursue his passion for dancing at home due to the Apartheid government.

He was recruited by Sadler’s Wells Theatre Ballet in 1951 and became a principal dancer for England’s Royal Ballet. During his career he even performed at Queen Elizabeth’s silver Jubilee.

Earlier this year the Artscape hosted 'The Johaar Mosaval Story' where Mosaval himself narrated the story of his life.

He told his own story night after night. Marlene Le Roux, CEO - Artscape Theatre

Le Roux says that she will never forget this experience of working with him and seeing people pay tribute to him.

He would greet every single person and take pictures with every single person. Marlene Le Roux, CEO - Artscape Theatre

For me his life was about hope, self-belief, preservation, hard work, defying the odds, believing in his abilities and sharing his talents. Marlene Le Roux, CEO - Artscape Theatre

Part of image for Artscape production of "Dreaming Dance in District Six-The Johaar Mosaval Story" @ArtscapeTheatre

She adds that seeing him near the end of his life was deeply emotional as such an iconic person did not have the care he deserved and was not on a medical aid.

Our legend's tributes must be while they are alive. Marlene Le Roux, CEO - Artscape Theatre

