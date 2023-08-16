Vodacom launches the inaugural SME Summit, to Empower small businesses in Mzansi

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Takealot pilots 1-hour delivery service in CPT, before expanding Takealot.com is trialling its 1-hour on-demand delivery service TakealotNow in Cape Town's northern suburbs. 16 August 2023 9:32 PM
Students want new NSFAS system scrapped: 'It is not benefitting us' University students are not happy with the new NSFAS direct payment system. 16 August 2023 5:47 PM
Le Roux pays tribute to ballet legend Johaar Mosaval: ‘He defied the odds’ The Ballet icon Dr Johaar Mosaval passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 95. 16 August 2023 3:55 PM
View all Local
Report shows how consultants pillaged the state & 'we're still ceding control' The investigative report by Open Secrets has been revealed exclusively by the Financial Mail - editor Rob Rose talks to Bruce Whit... 16 August 2023 7:48 PM
Moonshot Pact: ‘Let’s not pretend we're building the Taj Mahal' - John Maytham Seven political parties are meeting to discuss the Moonshot Pact agreement, but will it work? 16 August 2023 3:49 PM
POLITRICKING | ‘Why should I regret it?’ Dlamini Zuma talks Phala Phala and GBV In this week's Eyewitness News podcast, 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia', we speak to Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth... 16 August 2023 12:59 PM
View all Politics
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert. 16 August 2023 8:01 PM
Standard Bank’s Why She Leads highlights the importance of women leadership John Perlman speaks to Standard Bank’s Sharon Brighton about the Why She Leads campaign and its importance beyond Women's Month. 16 August 2023 2:59 PM
Cape Town once again metro with lowest unemployment rate in South Africa Cape Town has added 263 000 new jobs over the past year, with 56 000 new jobs just in the last quarter. 16 August 2023 8:47 AM
View all Business
Suzuki S.Presso: A cost effective car to buy, own, and run If you are looking for an affordable SUV, the Suzuki S.Presso could be exactly what you need. 16 August 2023 4:10 PM
[WATCH]: I did it!! Mother relives WILD childbirth moment without doctor's help What is your childbirth story? Did you wait for a doctor to arrive to deliver the baby? 16 August 2023 12:48 PM
Pen pals unite for the first time after 70 years The 80-something pen pals have been writing to each other since the age of 12. 16 August 2023 12:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
Lionel Messi on a scoring streak as Inter Miami make their first cup final The Argentinian has scored nine goals in just six games. 16 August 2023 9:02 AM
'Go Springbox' - terrible spelling slip or brilliant marketing move? #Springbox was the top trend on South African social media on Tuesday - Mzansi wants to know what is actually going on. 15 August 2023 8:19 PM
Netball SA's Molokwane still assessing what went wrong at home World Cup Tournament hosts, South Africa, finished in sixth place, two places lower than the previous World Cup four years ago. 15 August 2023 5:56 AM
View all Sport
Miss SA Natasha Joubert will NOT be going to Miss Universe Natasha Joubert says she will be completing her full reign as Miss South Africa. 16 August 2023 2:34 PM
[UNPOPULAR OPINION] Leave Britney Spears alone! Dancing in a bikini is not news While some headlines pose Britney Spears' mental health as 'puzzling' and 'concerning' - here's an (unpopular) opinion nobody aske... 16 August 2023 1:23 PM
[WATCH] X appears to delay links by five seconds to sites disliked by Elon Musk Having trouble getting into Instagram, Facebook or the New York Times? Here's why... 16 August 2023 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
Earth could be going through a ‘termination-level' climate transition, says Prof Methane levels around the earth have been rising fast, and this could be signaling a huge climate transition. 16 August 2023 1:44 PM
We could soon be getting energy from solar power harvested in SPACE Space-based solar power could make a massive contribution towards safe, clean, renewable energy. 16 August 2023 1:37 PM
San Fran 'doom loop' tour promises to show visitors the worst parts of the city When the government failed to take action, the people of San Francisco stepped in to highlight the reality of life in the city. 16 August 2023 1:17 PM
View all World
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done. 10 August 2023 6:28 AM
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday. 9 August 2023 9:08 PM
Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women’s Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler. 9 August 2023 8:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Vodacom launches the inaugural SME Summit, to Empower small businesses in Mzansi

16 August 2023 4:44 PM
by Sponsored Content

Vodacom has announced the launch of the first-ever SME Summit, dubbed #SME Thrive Summit.
proteus-bannerpng

Vodacom are gearing up for their first-ever SME Summit, dubbed #SMEThriveSummit. This impactful gathering aims to provide invaluable resources, knowledge and networking opportunities to help small businesses thrive and contribute to the sustained growth of the South African economy.

The summit is scheduled for the 18th of August at Vodacom World for those wanting to attend in person, and virtually via a link.

The day will be jam packed with activities to help SMEs grow their businesses. It will feature a series of informative sessions, exhibitions (exhibitors by small business owners), keynote presentations, live master classes as well as panel discussions.

“SMEs remain a crucial foundation of the South African economy. We recognise their vital contribution in fostering innovation, creating jobs, and spurring economic growth throughout the country. With the introduction of this summit, we are hoping to foster financial change and help SMEs grow their business, which will influence the country’s economic performance” says Buhle Vilakazi, Executive Head of small to medium-sized enterprise at Vodacom South Africa.

Expert speakers and industry leaders will share their insights, experiences, and best practices to inspire and guide SMEs in overcoming challenges and seizing opportunities. Topics to be covered include access to finance, how to leverage digital marketing tools, tips on how businesses can protect themselves against cyber security threats, and much more.

We’d like to call on small business owners to collaborate with Vodacom to co-create the solutions required to address their business challenges.

Buhle Vilakazi, Executive Head of small to medium-sized enterprise: Vodacom South Africa

Fuelled by our dedication for small business growth, an ever evolving portfolio of financial services and digital solutions as well as a broad local and global reach, we are confident we are the right partners to unlock their potential.

Buhle Vilakazi, Executive Head of small to medium-sized enterprise: Vodacom South Africa

Small business owners are encouraged to register to attend in person and online. By attending, they’ll be equipped with ideas, tools, and technology to help them boost their craft. Not only will they walk away with knowledge and expertise, but two lucky entrepreneurs will also stand a chance to win a full day business consultation with Vodacom South Africa CEO, Sitho Mdlalose and up to three members of the Vodacom Senior Leadership Team and a cash prize of R50,000 towards expanding their business. Other great prizes including business tech, digital marketing credits, point-of-sale devices and more.

The SME Summit welcomes all SME owners, aspiring entrepreneurs, and stakeholders invested in the success of small businesses. To secure a spot and be part of this empowering event, interested participants are encouraged to register online.

For more information, visit www.vodacombusiness.co.za




16 August 2023 4:44 PM
by Sponsored Content

Trending

Minnesota town’s ENTIRE police force quit, and no one wants to replace them

World

Nearly half of cheetah group reintroduced to India from SA last year have died

Local

CoCT calls on Ramaphosa to fast-track passenger rail devolution

Local

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Talks under way to replace ANC, Swellendam buildings ablaze

16 August 2023 10:07 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Awamufuni uKhongolose aweMoonshot Pact, kukhunjulwa iMarikana

16 August 2023 9:40 PM

Calm restored to Swellendam following violent protests

16 August 2023 9:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA