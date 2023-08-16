Vodacom launches the inaugural SME Summit, to Empower small businesses in Mzansi





Vodacom are gearing up for their first-ever SME Summit, dubbed #SMEThriveSummit. This impactful gathering aims to provide invaluable resources, knowledge and networking opportunities to help small businesses thrive and contribute to the sustained growth of the South African economy.

The summit is scheduled for the 18th of August at Vodacom World for those wanting to attend in person, and virtually via a link.

The day will be jam packed with activities to help SMEs grow their businesses. It will feature a series of informative sessions, exhibitions (exhibitors by small business owners), keynote presentations, live master classes as well as panel discussions.

“SMEs remain a crucial foundation of the South African economy. We recognise their vital contribution in fostering innovation, creating jobs, and spurring economic growth throughout the country. With the introduction of this summit, we are hoping to foster financial change and help SMEs grow their business, which will influence the country’s economic performance” says Buhle Vilakazi, Executive Head of small to medium-sized enterprise at Vodacom South Africa.

Expert speakers and industry leaders will share their insights, experiences, and best practices to inspire and guide SMEs in overcoming challenges and seizing opportunities. Topics to be covered include access to finance, how to leverage digital marketing tools, tips on how businesses can protect themselves against cyber security threats, and much more.

We’d like to call on small business owners to collaborate with Vodacom to co-create the solutions required to address their business challenges. Buhle Vilakazi, Executive Head of small to medium-sized enterprise: Vodacom South Africa

Fuelled by our dedication for small business growth, an ever evolving portfolio of financial services and digital solutions as well as a broad local and global reach, we are confident we are the right partners to unlock their potential. Buhle Vilakazi, Executive Head of small to medium-sized enterprise: Vodacom South Africa

Small business owners are encouraged to register to attend in person and online. By attending, they’ll be equipped with ideas, tools, and technology to help them boost their craft. Not only will they walk away with knowledge and expertise, but two lucky entrepreneurs will also stand a chance to win a full day business consultation with Vodacom South Africa CEO, Sitho Mdlalose and up to three members of the Vodacom Senior Leadership Team and a cash prize of R50,000 towards expanding their business. Other great prizes including business tech, digital marketing credits, point-of-sale devices and more.

The SME Summit welcomes all SME owners, aspiring entrepreneurs, and stakeholders invested in the success of small businesses. To secure a spot and be part of this empowering event, interested participants are encouraged to register online.

For more information, visit www.vodacombusiness.co.za