Report shows how consultants pillaged the state & 'we're still ceding control'
The Zondo Commission laid bare how global consulting firms played into the state capture project, but there is still more to know for you and I.
Financial Mail editor Rob Rose has written up a detailed article on a new investigative report by non-profit Open Secrets, which tabulates just how consultants have pillaged the state.
The article's titled "Caught in a Web: How South Africa lost all power to the consultants".
The big firms mentioned include the known suspects like McKinsey, Bain, PricewaterhouseCoopers or PwC, KPMG and also BCG (Boston Consulting Group).
Open Secrets say they were able to do this because - unlike auditors or lawyers - the consulting world is devoid of regulation... with no code of ethics, no oversight and no mandatory industry-wide professional standards. That is the core of the problem.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Whitfield interviews Rose, who says the report exposes a pattern of behaviour at these consulting firms in which they were appointed by various state departments and entitities like Transnet and Eskom.
"The consultants fleeced them, pretty much."
The real problem now though, is that there are so many of these contracts exist still in our state Rose warns.
The Auditor General flagged it two months ago... so in a sense we're giving ourselves over to consultants in every facet of our government, and also in some private sector companies... I think that's the more worrying aspect, that we're pretty much ceding control, giving de facto control of many companies and entitites to these consulting firms.Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail
You think consultants are going to protect you and do the job you're not doing, but it doesn't end up like that at all because essentially their model is to accept no responsibility and walk away when they can.Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail
Another aspect is the use of our tax money, Rose continues.
If we're already paying tax for somebody to do something, should they be allowed to pay someone else to do the same job? he asks.
There are just massive amounts of inefficiency and waste in our system, and we're actually going in the wrong way when it comes to adding consultants to our public service and private sector.Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail
You can't throw the baby out with the bath water; these firms can certainly add some value... The point is they have exploited a process by which there's no accountability when they don't perform, when they don't deliver what they're meant to.Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail
Rose also talks about a crisis of legitimacy that consulting firms are facing the world over.
The African National Congress believes the taxi strike a deliberate political strategy of the Democratic Alliance.Read More