The Aubrey Masango Show
Takealot pilots 1-hour delivery service in CPT, before expanding Takealot.com is trialling its 1-hour on-demand delivery service TakealotNow in Cape Town's northern suburbs. 16 August 2023 9:32 PM
Students want new NSFAS system scrapped: 'It is not benefitting us' University students are not happy with the new NSFAS direct payment system. 16 August 2023 5:47 PM
Le Roux pays tribute to ballet legend Johaar Mosaval: ‘He defied the odds’ The Ballet icon Dr Johaar Mosaval passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 95. 16 August 2023 3:55 PM
Report shows how consultants pillaged the state & 'we're still ceding control' The investigative report by Open Secrets has been revealed exclusively by the Financial Mail - editor Rob Rose talks to Bruce Whit... 16 August 2023 7:48 PM
Moonshot Pact: ‘Let’s not pretend we're building the Taj Mahal' - John Maytham Seven political parties are meeting to discuss the Moonshot Pact agreement, but will it work? 16 August 2023 3:49 PM
POLITRICKING | ‘Why should I regret it?’ Dlamini Zuma talks Phala Phala and GBV In this week's Eyewitness News podcast, 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia', we speak to Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth... 16 August 2023 12:59 PM
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert. 16 August 2023 8:01 PM
Standard Bank’s Why She Leads highlights the importance of women leadership John Perlman speaks to Standard Bank’s Sharon Brighton about the Why She Leads campaign and its importance beyond Women's Month. 16 August 2023 2:59 PM
Cape Town once again metro with lowest unemployment rate in South Africa Cape Town has added 263 000 new jobs over the past year, with 56 000 new jobs just in the last quarter. 16 August 2023 8:47 AM
Suzuki S.Presso: A cost effective car to buy, own, and run If you are looking for an affordable SUV, the Suzuki S.Presso could be exactly what you need. 16 August 2023 4:10 PM
[WATCH]: I did it!! Mother relives WILD childbirth moment without doctor's help What is your childbirth story? Did you wait for a doctor to arrive to deliver the baby? 16 August 2023 12:48 PM
Pen pals unite for the first time after 70 years The 80-something pen pals have been writing to each other since the age of 12. 16 August 2023 12:26 PM
Lionel Messi on a scoring streak as Inter Miami make their first cup final The Argentinian has scored nine goals in just six games. 16 August 2023 9:02 AM
'Go Springbox' - terrible spelling slip or brilliant marketing move? #Springbox was the top trend on South African social media on Tuesday - Mzansi wants to know what is actually going on. 15 August 2023 8:19 PM
Netball SA's Molokwane still assessing what went wrong at home World Cup Tournament hosts, South Africa, finished in sixth place, two places lower than the previous World Cup four years ago. 15 August 2023 5:56 AM
Miss SA Natasha Joubert will NOT be going to Miss Universe Natasha Joubert says she will be completing her full reign as Miss South Africa. 16 August 2023 2:34 PM
[UNPOPULAR OPINION] Leave Britney Spears alone! Dancing in a bikini is not news While some headlines pose Britney Spears' mental health as 'puzzling' and 'concerning' - here's an (unpopular) opinion nobody aske... 16 August 2023 1:23 PM
[WATCH] X appears to delay links by five seconds to sites disliked by Elon Musk Having trouble getting into Instagram, Facebook or the New York Times? Here's why... 16 August 2023 1:04 PM
Earth could be going through a ‘termination-level' climate transition, says Prof Methane levels around the earth have been rising fast, and this could be signaling a huge climate transition. 16 August 2023 1:44 PM
We could soon be getting energy from solar power harvested in SPACE Space-based solar power could make a massive contribution towards safe, clean, renewable energy. 16 August 2023 1:37 PM
San Fran 'doom loop' tour promises to show visitors the worst parts of the city When the government failed to take action, the people of San Francisco stepped in to highlight the reality of life in the city. 16 August 2023 1:17 PM
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done. 10 August 2023 6:28 AM
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday. 9 August 2023 9:08 PM
Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women’s Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler. 9 August 2023 8:36 PM
Report shows how consultants pillaged the state & 'we're still ceding control'

16 August 2023 7:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Eskom
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
KPMG
PricewaterhouseCoopers
PWC
Open Secrets
KPMG Sars
Mckinsey state capture
Rob Rose
Bain & Company
consulting firm
BCG
consulting firms

The investigative report by Open Secrets has been revealed exclusively by the Financial Mail - editor Rob Rose talks to Bruce Whitfield.

The Zondo Commission laid bare how global consulting firms played into the state capture project, but there is still more to know for you and I.

Financial Mail editor Rob Rose has written up a detailed article on a new investigative report by non-profit Open Secrets, which tabulates just how consultants have pillaged the state.

State Capture logo. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
State Capture logo. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

The article's titled "Caught in a Web: How South Africa lost all power to the consultants".

The big firms mentioned include the known suspects like McKinsey, Bain, PricewaterhouseCoopers or PwC, KPMG and also BCG (Boston Consulting Group).

Open Secrets say they were able to do this because - unlike auditors or lawyers - the consulting world is devoid of regulation... with no code of ethics, no oversight and no mandatory industry-wide professional standards. That is the core of the problem.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Whitfield interviews Rose, who says the report exposes a pattern of behaviour at these consulting firms in which they were appointed by various state departments and entitities like Transnet and Eskom.

"The consultants fleeced them, pretty much."

RELATED: Bain wants Treasury ban revoked: 'Absolutely no evidence of corruption'

The real problem now though, is that there are so many of these contracts exist still in our state Rose warns.

The Auditor General flagged it two months ago... so in a sense we're giving ourselves over to consultants in every facet of our government, and also in some private sector companies... I think that's the more worrying aspect, that we're pretty much ceding control, giving de facto control of many companies and entitites to these consulting firms.

Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail

You think consultants are going to protect you and do the job you're not doing, but it doesn't end up like that at all because essentially their model is to accept no responsibility and walk away when they can.

Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail

Another aspect is the use of our tax money, Rose continues.

If we're already paying tax for somebody to do something, should they be allowed to pay someone else to do the same job? he asks.

There are just massive amounts of inefficiency and waste in our system, and we're actually going in the wrong way when it comes to adding consultants to our public service and private sector.

Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail

You can't throw the baby out with the bath water; these firms can certainly add some value... The point is they have exploited a process by which there's no accountability when they don't perform, when they don't deliver what they're meant to.

Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail

Rose also talks about a crisis of legitimacy that consulting firms are facing the world over.

Scroll to the top to listen to the conversation


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Report shows how consultants pillaged the state & 'we're still ceding control'




