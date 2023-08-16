Students want new NSFAS system scrapped: 'It is not benefitting us'
Africa Melane speaks with William Sezoe, Deputy Chair of the SRC at Stellenbosch University.
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme introduced this new system in the middle of the academic year and students says they were not properly informed how it worked.
Around the country students have said that the dispursment of funds directly into their accounts was not explained and, in some cases, funds were withheld.
Students from a number of different SRC's in the country marched to protest this system.
Sezoe says that the main concerns that they wanted to highlight were the fact that the system was not direct like it claimed to be, and the companies appointed by NSFAS to manage the payments do not have the necessary experience to make this run efficiently.
They don’t seem to have the necessary systems in place to make sure that students actually do get their funds.William Sezoe, Deputy Chair of the SRC - Stellenbosch University
These companies are really not fit for purpose.William Sezoe, Deputy Chair of the SRC - Stellenbosch University
In addition to this, with the new system where the money is paid to these companies, the students are having to pay to access their allowances.
We feel there should not be an amount linked for you to access your allowances. I think that is very disturbing.William Sezoe, Deputy Chair of the SRC - Stellenbosch University
We want the direct payment system to be scrapped. It is not benefitting students.William Sezoe, Deputy Chair of the SRC - Stellenbosch University
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Students want new NSFAS system scrapped: 'It is not benefitting us'
More from Local
Takealot pilots 1-hour delivery service in CPT, before expanding
Takealot.com is trialling its 1-hour on-demand delivery service TakealotNow in Cape Town's northern suburbs.Read More
Le Roux pays tribute to ballet legend Johaar Mosaval: ‘He defied the odds’
The Ballet icon Dr Johaar Mosaval passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 95.Read More
Moonshot Pact: ‘Let’s not pretend we're building the Taj Mahal' - John Maytham
Seven political parties are meeting to discuss the Moonshot Pact agreement, but will it work?Read More
Will NHI costs be determined in the same way as medical aid schemes?
Talks about the NHI bill have dominated the medical space and there are questions as to how its pricing will be determined.Read More
Nearly half of cheetah group reintroduced to India from SA last year have died
The Metapopulation Initiative has highlighted that high mortality rates are common during cheetah reintroductions.Read More
CoCT calls on Ramaphosa to fast-track passenger rail devolution
CoCT has given the President until 31 August to respond to requests for a joint working committee on passenger rail devolution.Read More
CPT teen's medal win marred by hijab controversy at Judo Championships
Naqeebah Fredericks, 16, was told she was not allowed to receive her medal from the podium while wearing her headscarf.Read More
N1 assault incident has put police on the back foot - Cele
Police Minister Bheki Cele has finally broken his silence on an incident in which members of the presidential protection unit were captured on video assaulting civilians on the N1 highway in Johannesburg.Read More
'Where's the apology?' Marikana families and survivors still waiting 11 years on
The Socio-Economic Rights Institute says the government must apologise to the families and survivors of the Marikana massacre.Read More