Latest Local
Takealot pilots 1-hour delivery service in CPT, before expanding Takealot.com is trialling its 1-hour on-demand delivery service TakealotNow in Cape Town's northern suburbs. 16 August 2023 9:32 PM
Students want new NSFAS system scrapped: 'It is not benefitting us' University students are not happy with the new NSFAS direct payment system. 16 August 2023 5:47 PM
Le Roux pays tribute to ballet legend Johaar Mosaval: ‘He defied the odds’ The Ballet icon Dr Johaar Mosaval passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 95. 16 August 2023 3:55 PM
View all Local
Report shows how consultants pillaged the state & 'we're still ceding control' The investigative report by Open Secrets has been revealed exclusively by the Financial Mail - editor Rob Rose talks to Bruce Whit... 16 August 2023 7:48 PM
Moonshot Pact: ‘Let’s not pretend we're building the Taj Mahal' - John Maytham Seven political parties are meeting to discuss the Moonshot Pact agreement, but will it work? 16 August 2023 3:49 PM
POLITRICKING | ‘Why should I regret it?’ Dlamini Zuma talks Phala Phala and GBV In this week's Eyewitness News podcast, 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia', we speak to Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth... 16 August 2023 12:59 PM
View all Politics
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert. 16 August 2023 8:01 PM
Standard Bank’s Why She Leads highlights the importance of women leadership John Perlman speaks to Standard Bank’s Sharon Brighton about the Why She Leads campaign and its importance beyond Women's Month. 16 August 2023 2:59 PM
Cape Town once again metro with lowest unemployment rate in South Africa Cape Town has added 263 000 new jobs over the past year, with 56 000 new jobs just in the last quarter. 16 August 2023 8:47 AM
View all Business
Suzuki S.Presso: A cost effective car to buy, own, and run If you are looking for an affordable SUV, the Suzuki S.Presso could be exactly what you need. 16 August 2023 4:10 PM
[WATCH]: I did it!! Mother relives WILD childbirth moment without doctor's help What is your childbirth story? Did you wait for a doctor to arrive to deliver the baby? 16 August 2023 12:48 PM
Pen pals unite for the first time after 70 years The 80-something pen pals have been writing to each other since the age of 12. 16 August 2023 12:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
Lionel Messi on a scoring streak as Inter Miami make their first cup final The Argentinian has scored nine goals in just six games. 16 August 2023 9:02 AM
'Go Springbox' - terrible spelling slip or brilliant marketing move? #Springbox was the top trend on South African social media on Tuesday - Mzansi wants to know what is actually going on. 15 August 2023 8:19 PM
Netball SA's Molokwane still assessing what went wrong at home World Cup Tournament hosts, South Africa, finished in sixth place, two places lower than the previous World Cup four years ago. 15 August 2023 5:56 AM
View all Sport
Miss SA Natasha Joubert will NOT be going to Miss Universe Natasha Joubert says she will be completing her full reign as Miss South Africa. 16 August 2023 2:34 PM
[UNPOPULAR OPINION] Leave Britney Spears alone! Dancing in a bikini is not news While some headlines pose Britney Spears' mental health as 'puzzling' and 'concerning' - here's an (unpopular) opinion nobody aske... 16 August 2023 1:23 PM
[WATCH] X appears to delay links by five seconds to sites disliked by Elon Musk Having trouble getting into Instagram, Facebook or the New York Times? Here's why... 16 August 2023 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
Earth could be going through a ‘termination-level' climate transition, says Prof Methane levels around the earth have been rising fast, and this could be signaling a huge climate transition. 16 August 2023 1:44 PM
We could soon be getting energy from solar power harvested in SPACE Space-based solar power could make a massive contribution towards safe, clean, renewable energy. 16 August 2023 1:37 PM
San Fran 'doom loop' tour promises to show visitors the worst parts of the city When the government failed to take action, the people of San Francisco stepped in to highlight the reality of life in the city. 16 August 2023 1:17 PM
View all World
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done. 10 August 2023 6:28 AM
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday. 9 August 2023 9:08 PM
Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women’s Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler. 9 August 2023 8:36 PM
View all Opinion
Students want new NSFAS system scrapped: 'It is not benefitting us'

16 August 2023 5:47 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
NSFAS
Nsfas corruption

University students are not happy with the new NSFAS direct payment system.

Africa Melane speaks with William Sezoe, Deputy Chair of the SRC at Stellenbosch University.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme introduced this new system in the middle of the academic year and students says they were not properly informed how it worked.

Around the country students have said that the dispursment of funds directly into their accounts was not explained and, in some cases, funds were withheld.

Students from a number of different SRC's in the country marched to protest this system.

Sezoe says that the main concerns that they wanted to highlight were the fact that the system was not direct like it claimed to be, and the companies appointed by NSFAS to manage the payments do not have the necessary experience to make this run efficiently.

They don’t seem to have the necessary systems in place to make sure that students actually do get their funds.

William Sezoe, Deputy Chair of the SRC - Stellenbosch University

These companies are really not fit for purpose.

William Sezoe, Deputy Chair of the SRC - Stellenbosch University

In addition to this, with the new system where the money is paid to these companies, the students are having to pay to access their allowances.

Tshwane University of Technology students march in the Pretoria CBD on 3 August 2023 to voice their frustrations over the NSFAS direct funding system. Picture: Alpha Ramushwana/Eyewitness News
Tshwane University of Technology students march in the Pretoria CBD on 3 August 2023 to voice their frustrations over the NSFAS direct funding system. Picture: Alpha Ramushwana/Eyewitness News

We feel there should not be an amount linked for you to access your allowances. I think that is very disturbing.

William Sezoe, Deputy Chair of the SRC - Stellenbosch University

We want the direct payment system to be scrapped. It is not benefitting students.

William Sezoe, Deputy Chair of the SRC - Stellenbosch University

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Students want new NSFAS system scrapped: 'It is not benefitting us'




