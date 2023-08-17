Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Gugs Mhlungu
'It lifted me in an emotional and mental way' - Bernard Parker on autobiography

17 August 2023 6:02 AM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
Bernard Parker
TS Galaxy
DStv Premiership

Bernard Parker’s exploits between the white lines can not be doubted, with the former Kaizer Chiefs striker having made 363 appearances for the club and netting 60 times, making him a firm fan favourite.

Many footballers begin their journey hoping to one day be remembered as one of the best, unfortunately only a handful can claim that title. Bernard Parker is certainly someone who can say that.

The 37-year-old continues to be a model professional and contributes immensely to his current team, TS Galaxy, both on and off the field.

Parker’s exploits between the white lines cannot be doubted, with the former Kaizer Chiefs striker having made 363 appearances for the club, netting 60 times, making him a firm fan favourite.

His exploits off the field are expanding as well with “Die Hond”, as he is affectionately known, releasing his autobiography From a Shack to Destiny.

Speaking to broadcaster, Robert Marawa on #MSW, Parker spoke more about the book and why he is releasing it while he is still playing.

I’m back both as a footballer and an author. The journey started last year when Charley Pietersen, my life coach and the author, approached me to do something about documenting my career. Slowly but surely it became more serious to me. It actually lifted me in an emotional and mental way. The book is an inspiration. Charley said it should be released while I am still playing. I’ve just started a foundation as well and this book is a great way to boost the foundation which is where I want to inspire the next generation.

Bernard Parker, TS Galaxy Striker
parker-1-jpg

As the title suggests, Parker came from a rough background and shared how he became the player he is today.

Growing up in a township in a shack in someone’s yard. We got kicked out of there and my mom found a spot with only a door and no windows and 1 room for 3 of us. I love soccer so much. All my mom could afford was a pair of school shoes and church shoes which were both ruined because of playing soccer in them. So I had to go to school barefoot, my mom gave me the option of getting school shoes or soccer boots. I said I wanted school shoes and she said, no, we are getting the boots. I made a trial at the School of Excellence on the first attempt.

Bernard Parker, TS Galaxy Striker
TS Galaxy player Bernard Parker. Picture: 947.
TS Galaxy player Bernard Parker. Picture: 947.

Parker is also enjoying life on the field and is fresh off a Player of the Match performance.

I found a happy home at TS Galaxy and I am having the time of my life there. It's such a humble family and we are all so close to each other and it shows on the field. We have sold a couple of top players, yet we continue to improve as a team and as individuals. That shows you the power within the family to thrive.

Bernard Parker, TS Galaxy Striker
TS Galaxy player Bernard Parker. Picture: 947.
TS Galaxy player Bernard Parker. Picture: 947.

Watch below for the full interview with Bernard Parker:


This article first appeared on EWN : 'It lifted me in an emotional and mental way' - Bernard Parker on autobiography




